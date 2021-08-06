U.S.-China Trade Talks Should Resume, U.S. Business Groups Say

A group of America’s most influential business groups urges the Biden administration to resume trade talks with China and reduce tariffs on Chinese-made products that remained in place after the start of the deadly trade war between the United States. two countries.

The groups, which represented interests as diverse as potato growers, microchip companies and the pharmaceutical industry, said in a letter dated Thursday that the Biden administration should take “swift action” to combat “heavy” tariffs. They also called on the White House to work with the Chinese government to ensure it meets the commitments made in its trade truce with the Trump administration, sealed in early 2020.

The letter, addressed to the Treasury Department and the United States’ trade representative, comes as relations between the world’s two largest economies remain strained. A high-profile visit to China last month by Assistant Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman began with scathing opening remarks from the Chinese side and ended with little sign of progress. The two argued over human rights, cyber attacks and Chinese military operations in the South China Sea.

While the Biden administration has crafted a strategy of confrontation with China on a range of issues, it has said less about the countries’ economic relations.