U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescue of 9 workers from burning oil rig in Port Arthur, Texas

13 seconds ago
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (WABC) — The U.S Coast Guard had to think quickly in order to rescue oil rig workers from a burning platform.

The oil rig in Port Arthur, Texas was engulfed in flames leaving nine crew members stranded on the platform.

The coast guard performed an aerial rescue at the shipyard in Sabine Pass to retrieve the workers from the rig.

A chopper pulled them to safety and luckily no one was injured.

There’s no clear cause as to what sparked the fire.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

