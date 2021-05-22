U.S. Confirms It Does Not Want to Buy Greenland

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the US was now not all in favour of shopping for Greenland, scuttling for good a quixotic 2019 proposal by the Trump administration to annex the self-governing Danish territory.

“I can verify that’s appropriate,” Mr. Blinken mentioned throughout an look in Greenland with Danish officers and the premier of Greenland, Mute Egede, in response to a reporter who requested him to “definitively say that the US doesn’t search to purchase Greenland.” Earlier within the day, the secretary of state toured the territory and met privately with the premier to focus on “bilateral commerce and funding.”

Mr. Blinken’s transient remarks closed the guide on a weird episode in U.S. overseas coverage. The Wall Road Journal had first reported in August 2019 that President Donald J. Trump had repeatedly requested aides to pursue a purchase order of Greenland, partly to exploit the territory’s ample pure sources. Mr. Trump’s advisers have been extremely skeptical of the thought, however agreed to examine the matter.

Information of Mr. Trump’s curiosity in annexing Greenland rapidly grew to become the butt of jokes on-line, whereas receiving a chilly reception each from residents of the semiautonomous territory and among Danish leadership, who took umbrage on the then-president’s suggestion that the territory may very well be purchased as, basically, “a big actual property deal.”