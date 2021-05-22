U.S. Confirms It Does Not Want to Buy Greenland
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the US was now not all in favour of shopping for Greenland, scuttling for good a quixotic 2019 proposal by the Trump administration to annex the self-governing Danish territory.
“I can verify that’s appropriate,” Mr. Blinken mentioned throughout an look in Greenland with Danish officers and the premier of Greenland, Mute Egede, in response to a reporter who requested him to “definitively say that the US doesn’t search to purchase Greenland.” Earlier within the day, the secretary of state toured the territory and met privately with the premier to focus on “bilateral commerce and funding.”
Mr. Blinken’s transient remarks closed the guide on a weird episode in U.S. overseas coverage. The Wall Road Journal had first reported in August 2019 that President Donald J. Trump had repeatedly requested aides to pursue a purchase order of Greenland, partly to exploit the territory’s ample pure sources. Mr. Trump’s advisers have been extremely skeptical of the thought, however agreed to examine the matter.
Information of Mr. Trump’s curiosity in annexing Greenland rapidly grew to become the butt of jokes on-line, whereas receiving a chilly reception each from residents of the semiautonomous territory and among Danish leadership, who took umbrage on the then-president’s suggestion that the territory may very well be purchased as, basically, “a big actual property deal.”
“Greenland isn’t on the market,” Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, advised a Danish newspaper on the time. “Greenland isn’t Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this isn’t meant critically.”
Mr. Trump, angered on the Danish response to his concept, abruptly canceled a diplomatic go to to Denmark and described Ms. Frederiksen as “nasty,” sparking a world incident.
“All they’d to do is say, ‘No, we’d somewhat not do this’ or ‘We’d somewhat not discuss it,’” Mr. Trump mentioned to reporters on the day he canceled the journey. “Don’t say, ‘What an absurd concept that’s.’”
Pele Broberg, Greenland’s overseas minister, alluded to the diplomatic rupture throughout his look with Mr. Blinken on Thursday.
“We’ll underscore this isn’t thought-about an actual property deal,” Mr. Broberg mentioned of talks with U.S. officers, quoting Mr. Trump. “Secretary Blinken has made it very clear that he’s right here for the individuals dwelling within the Arctic, for the individuals dwelling in Greenland.”
