U.S. Declines to Defend Trump Ally in Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Riot

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department on Tuesday refused to defend a Congressional ally of former President Donald J. Trump in a lawsuit accusing them both of inciting supporters to a rally in the hours leading up to the takeover assault on the Capitol on January 6.

Law enforcement officials determined that Republican Republican Mo Brooks from Alabama was acting outside of his line of duty in an inflammatory speech just before the attack, according to a court file. Mr. Brooks had asked the department to certify that he was acting as a government employee during the rally; if he had agreed to defend him, he would have been dismissed from the lawsuit and the United States would have substituted him as defendant.

“The file indicates that Brooks’ appearance at the Jan. 6 rally was campaign activity, and it is not for the United States to choose sides among the federal election candidates,” the Department of Justice wrote .

“Members of Congress are subject to a host of restrictions that carefully distinguish between their official duties, on the one hand, and their campaign duties, on the other.