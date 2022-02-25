World

U.S. deploys six stealth strike fighter jets to bolster NATO’s eastern flank

The United States has deployed six F-35 fighter jets from Germany to the Baltic Sea and Black Sea region to strengthen NATO’s eastern part after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

The US Air Force’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft will support NATO’s advanced air policing missions outside Estonia, Lithuania and Romania.

“We are facing a dynamic environment, and the deployment of F-35s to the east of NATO improves our defensive posture and enhances the alliance’s interdependence,” General Jeff Harrigan, commander of the US Air Force and commander of the Air Force Africa, said in a statement. Statement

On February 24, 2022, two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets flew over Romania's 86th Air Base.

(Photo by Ali Stuart, Senior Airman, U.S. Air Force)

This comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ordered the deployment of about 7,000 additional troops to Europe, bringing the total to 15,000 troops deployed in recent days and weeks.

“We have re-deployed other forces inside Europe to reassure our allies and prevent Russian aggression against NATO,” Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said Thursday evening.

More than 90,000 U.S. service members are now stationed in Europe.

In addition to the six F-35 fighter jets, the United States is deploying 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from Germany to the Baltic region and a dozen AH-64 helicopters from Greece to Poland.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a house in the village of Novoluhansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

Russian troops and tanks attacked Ukraine from the north, south and east on Thursday morning when Russian warplanes launched air strikes on military installations.

By 10:00 ET on Thursday evening, Russian forces were 20 miles outside Kiev, Austin told lawmakers, according to Axios. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a Russian military base.

Austin told lawmakers the United States was also looking into ways to train Ukrainian forces remotely and provide the country with more defense equipment.

Troops from the Ukrainian military block a road in Kiev's so-called government quarters on February 24, 2022, as Russian ground forces invaded Ukraine today from several directions, encircling the country within hours of the Russian president announcing his decision to launch an offensive.

(Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)

Biden on Thursday slammed Russia’s banks, state-owned businesses, oligarchs and high-tech sectors with new sanctions, but repeatedly insisted that US forces would not fight Russia in Ukraine, which is not part of NATO.

“Our forces are not and will not be involved in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to protect our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the past,” Biden told a news conference. Thursday.

“As I have said crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of the NATO territory with the full force of American power. And the good news is: NATO is more united and stronger than ever.”

