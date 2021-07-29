U.S. Economy Grew 1.6% in Second Quarter
Vaccinations and federal aid helped pull the U.S. economy out of its pandemic-induced hole this spring. The next test will be whether this momentum can continue as coronavirus cases increase, masks return and government aid declines.
Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, rose 1.6 percent in the second quarter of the year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, from 1.5 percent in the first three months of the year. On an annualized basis, growth in the second quarter was 6.5%.
Growth, fueled by strong consumer spending and strong business investment, has brought inflation-adjusted output back to its pre-pandemic level. This is a remarkable achievement, exactly one year after the economy’s worst quarterly contraction on record. After the last recession ended in 2009, GDP took two years to fully rebound.
But the recovery is far from complete. Production is significantly lower than it would have been had growth continued on its pre-pandemic path. Other economic measures remain deeply depressed, especially for certain groups: The United States still has nearly seven million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. The unemployment rate for black workers in June was 9.2%.
Now, a new threat is emerging in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has resulted in an increase in cases across much of the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this week that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the country, and some mayors and governors have reimposed mask mandates.
Few economists expect a return to widespread business closings or door-to-door orders. But if the resurgence of the virus leads to more caution among consumers – a reluctance to dine out, a reluctance to book a late-summer getaway – it could weaken the recovery at a crucial time.
“The reason for concern is that this explosion of activity around the reopening has boosted the economy over the past two months,” said Michelle Meyer, head of the US economy at Bank of America. “Even a modest change in behavior could show up in a more meaningful way this time around.”
And this time around, workers and businesses may have to deal with the pandemic without much help from the federal government. About half of the states have removed improved unemployment benefits in recent weeks, and programs are expected to end nationwide in September. The paycheck protection program, which has helped thousands of small businesses weather the crisis, is coming to an end. A federal moratorium on evictions will end this week if the Biden administration does not act to extend it. And there is no indication that Congress intends to pass a fourth round of direct household checks.
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, the payroll company, said the second quarter could be a high point for the recovery, as federal aid still flows and vaccinations and restrictions lift. gave people the opportunity to spend.
“All the winds were in one direction, which was to move the economy forward,” she said. “The most interesting question is: where do we go from here? “
