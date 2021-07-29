U.S. Economy Grew 1.6% in Second Quarter

Vaccinations and federal aid helped pull the U.S. economy out of its pandemic-induced hole this spring. The next test will be whether this momentum can continue as coronavirus cases increase, masks return and government aid declines.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, rose 1.6 percent in the second quarter of the year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, from 1.5 percent in the first three months of the year. On an annualized basis, growth in the second quarter was 6.5%.

Growth, fueled by strong consumer spending and strong business investment, has brought inflation-adjusted output back to its pre-pandemic level. This is a remarkable achievement, exactly one year after the economy’s worst quarterly contraction on record. After the last recession ended in 2009, GDP took two years to fully rebound.

But the recovery is far from complete. Production is significantly lower than it would have been had growth continued on its pre-pandemic path. Other economic measures remain deeply depressed, especially for certain groups: The United States still has nearly seven million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. The unemployment rate for black workers in June was 9.2%.