U.S. Fails to Reach Final in Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay
TOKYO – The United States failed to advance to the men’s 4×100-meter relay final after missing a baton transfer once again to place sixth in their heat.
The failure of the baton slowed the team as the United States finished in 38.10 seconds. China, Canada and Italy took the top three places in the preliminaries to automatically advance to Friday’s final.
The exchange of sticks has caused problems for American men in the past. At the Rio 2016 Games, the United States finished third, but the team was disqualified after the first rally was deemed to have taken place outside the rally area.
The men’s 4×100-meter team in 2008 and 2012 and the women’s relay in 2004 and 2008 failed to circle the track successfully.
The men got off to a poor start Thursday because of Trayvon Brommell and the sloppy stick that managed to spell death, despite the United States’ unparalleled depth in the sprint.
“I just didn’t do my job,” Brommell said after the race. He was the fastest man in the world before the Games, but also failed to advance to the 100-meter final.
The result immediately drew criticism from America’s biggest name in athletics.
“The United States team has it all wrong in the men’s relay,” Carl Lewis said on Twitter. “The passing system is bad, the athletes are running with the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment and totally unacceptable for an American team to look worse. than the AAU kids I’ve seen.
A few minutes later, the American disappointment continued, as Jamaican Hansle Parchment upset world champion Grant Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles. Holloway took the lead early but couldn’t hang on. Ronald Levy of Jamaica won the bronze medal, relegating Devon Allen of the United States to fourth.
The sprint relay, however, continues to be the mystery that Team USA can’t solve. He hasn’t won a medal in the event since 2004, when the Americans won the silver medal. Not making the race final takes frustration to a whole new level. Teams from China, Canada, Italy, Germany and Ghana all overtook the Americans.
The United States won the event at the 2019 world championships, but that group included Justin Gatlin, who was not on the Olympic team, and Christian Coleman, who missed the Olympics because he is serving a drug suspension.
