U.S. Fails to Reach Final in Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay

TOKYO – The United States failed to advance to the men’s 4×100-meter relay final after missing a baton transfer once again to place sixth in their heat.

The failure of the baton slowed the team as the United States finished in 38.10 seconds. China, Canada and Italy took the top three places in the preliminaries to automatically advance to Friday’s final.

The exchange of sticks has caused problems for American men in the past. At the Rio 2016 Games, the United States finished third, but the team was disqualified after the first rally was deemed to have taken place outside the rally area.

The men’s 4×100-meter team in 2008 and 2012 and the women’s relay in 2004 and 2008 failed to circle the track successfully.