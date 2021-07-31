U.S. fencers wear pink masks to protest against teammate accused of sexual misconduct.

Alen Hadzic, a replacement for the US Olympic fencing team who is accused of sexual misconduct, was ostracized in Tokyo and prevented from staying in the Olympic Village.

On Friday, his teammates protested his presence face to face – or, more precisely, mask to mask. During the presentations of the team épée competition, three American fencers wore pink masks, apparently in support of victims of sexual assault, while Hadzic wore a black mask. A photograph of the unstable team showed the shooters standing in stark contrast.

“Congratulations to the team for taking a stand” tweeted Ibtihaj Muhammad, who won a bronze medal in the women’s saber competition in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and became the first Muslim woman to represent the United States at the Olympics while wearing a hijab.