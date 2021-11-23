U.S. Funneling Billions of Dollars for Rural Health Care
Coronavirus (epidemic) all over the country (or continent) (epidemic) all over the country (or continent) (epidemic) epidemic (epidemic) all over the country (or continent) to reduce economic pressure and help keep hospitals open The Department of Health and Human Services has begun distributing billions of dollars to rural healthcare providers.
The agency said Tuesday it has begun providing 40 7.5 billion through the American Rescue Plan to more than 40,000 healthcare providers in each state and six U.S. territories, a broad relief bill passed by Congress in March. The inflow of funds will help offset the increased costs and revenue losses among rural doctors during the epidemic, the agency said.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Besera said that the coronavirus epidemic, which has spread across the country (or continent), has highlighted the importance of timely access to quality medical care, especially in rural America.
“When rural providers are considered, many costs are incurred, which is sometimes different from what urban providers or suburban providers look like,” said Shri. Besera said. “And often, they’re just unique to rural providers.”
Rural Medicine serves an unusual number of patients covered by Medicaid, Medicare or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, who usually have more complex medical needs. Many rural hospitals were already struggling with the epidemic; 21 Cecil G. of the University of North Carolina. Shapes have been closed since 2020, according to data from the Center for Health Services Research.
Under the program, each eligible provider providing at least one Medicare, Medicaid or CHIP beneficiary service in rural areas of the country will receive a minimum of $ 500. Payments will be up to $ 43 million, averaging 170,700; The size is based on the number of claims submitted by the provider for rural patients under this program from January 2019 to September 2020.
Rural America is home to some of the oldest and sickest patients in the country, many of whom were affected by the epidemic.
The new funding is expected to help rural hospitals continue to thrive and improve the care they provide, based on the Biden administration’s earlier efforts to help improve access to healthcare in rural communities, which it considers critical to its goal. Eliminate inequalities in access to care.
Payments may be made for salaries, recruitment or retention; Supplies like N95 or surgical masks; Equipment such as ventilators or modified filtration systems; Capital investment; Information technology and other costs related to the prevention, preparation or response to an epidemic.
The administration has allocated billions of dollars through the American Rescue Scheme for coronavirus testing for the uninsured, increased reimbursement for covid vaccine administration, improved access to rural telehealth services, and a grant program for healthcare providers serving Medicare patients.
On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration would invest $ 1.5 billion to address the shortage of healthcare workers in tribal, rural and urban communities. The funding – which will provide scholarships and repay loans to doctors who are committed to jobs in low-service areas – is based on a report by the White House’s Covid Health Equity Task Force, which makes recommendations on how inequalities in the health care system can be addressed. Definitely
