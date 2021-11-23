Coronavirus (epidemic) all over the country (or continent) (epidemic) all over the country (or continent) (epidemic) epidemic (epidemic) all over the country (or continent) to reduce economic pressure and help keep hospitals open The Department of Health and Human Services has begun distributing billions of dollars to rural healthcare providers.

The agency said Tuesday it has begun providing 40 7.5 billion through the American Rescue Plan to more than 40,000 healthcare providers in each state and six U.S. territories, a broad relief bill passed by Congress in March. The inflow of funds will help offset the increased costs and revenue losses among rural doctors during the epidemic, the agency said.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Besera said that the coronavirus epidemic, which has spread across the country (or continent), has highlighted the importance of timely access to quality medical care, especially in rural America.

“When rural providers are considered, many costs are incurred, which is sometimes different from what urban providers or suburban providers look like,” said Shri. Besera said. “And often, they’re just unique to rural providers.”