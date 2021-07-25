U.S. General Won’t Commit to Ending Airstrikes on Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan – The top U.S. general overseeing operations in Afghanistan declined to say on Sunday evening whether U.S. airstrikes against the Taliban would end on August 31, a date previously given by authorities as the limit for such attacks.

General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of the US Central Command, refused to commit to ending the last US military leverage on the Taliban: air strikes.

The recent advance of insurgents through Afghanistan has resulted in the capture of more than half of the country’s districts and now threatens its main cities.

Afghan forces have so far been unable to contain the Taliban since they stepped up their military campaign on May 1, with the country’s military ceding large swathes of territory, sometimes without a fight.