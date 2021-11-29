U.S. Governors Respond to Omicron Variant
Governors across the United States sought to reassure Americans on Sunday that their administrations were keeping a close eye on the latest developments in the new coronavirus.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement Sunday reminding his constituents to be vigilant, although a new type, known as Omicron, has not yet been found in the United States.
“Given the number of countries where Omicron has already been discovered, it may already be present in the US,” he said in a statement.
Other state leaders took the same tone, calling for caution and highlighting the measures they had taken earlier in the epidemic. Mr. Lamont He drew attention to his state’s network of genome indexing laboratories and reminded residents to wear masks in public places at home.
A neighbor of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency on Friday. According to her executive order, all state agencies are authorized to include and respond to the coronavirus “to take appropriate action to help local governments and individuals.” Although this measure was far from the rules of the early epidemic, it was the country’s first attempt to speed up preparations for the arrival of the Omicron type.
“We are seeing signs warning of a spike this coming winter, and although a new omicron type has not yet been discovered in New York State, it is coming,” Ms. Hochul said in a statement.
Gavin News, California’s governor, said on Twitter on Sunday that the state was Observing new types. He did not announce any new measures but said coronavirus vaccines and booster shots were needed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health echoed that message and said in a statement, “More studies are needed to determine whether the Omicron type is more contagious, more lethal, or more resistant to vaccines and treatments than other Covid-19 strains.” The department added that people in Los Angeles must comply with existing mask requirements.
“While we are still learning a lot about Omicron, we know enough about Kovid that steps will now be taken to reduce the risk of infection as we prepare to better understand the additional strategies needed to reduce this new type of anxiety,” the statement said.
Health leaders in the United States have said that it is all but inevitable that this type will reach the country and this is a time of caution but not of panic.
Understand the Omicron type
Scientists are rushing to learn more about the covid type. Here’s the latest.
“We’re going to get better information about this,” he said. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told the CNN program “State of the Union.” “But there is no reason to be afraid. But that’s a good reason to move. “
Some leaders tried to reassure residents. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said his health department was not aware of any cases of this type in the state, although he said the state would continue to look into them.
“The best way to keep RI safe: get vaccinated. Get your booster, ”he continued Twitter.
On Sunday, his office issued a statement saying state health laboratories were monitoring the genomics on the samples, “which would identify the Omicron type.”
Two governors from more conservative states have also raised concerns about the practice, but maintained that vaccine orders are currently off the table.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told the State of the Union that while the new type is “a matter of great concern,” promoting it would work better than forcing vaccinations.
Mississippi’s Gov. Tate Reeves made a similar statement on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We’re definitely looking into this new type,” he said. “We do not have all the data needed to make a decision at this time.”
#Governors #Respond #Omicron #Variant
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.