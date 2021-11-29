U.S. Governors Respond to Omicron Variant

A neighbor of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency on Friday. According to her executive order, all state agencies are authorized to include and respond to the coronavirus “to take appropriate action to help local governments and individuals.” Although this measure was far from the rules of the early epidemic, it was the country’s first attempt to speed up preparations for the arrival of the Omicron type.

“We are seeing signs warning of a spike this coming winter, and although a new omicron type has not yet been discovered in New York State, it is coming,” Ms. Hochul said in a statement.

Gavin News, California’s governor, said on Twitter on Sunday that the state was Observing new types. He did not announce any new measures but said coronavirus vaccines and booster shots were needed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health echoed that message and said in a statement, “More studies are needed to determine whether the Omicron type is more contagious, more lethal, or more resistant to vaccines and treatments than other Covid-19 strains.” The department added that people in Los Angeles must comply with existing mask requirements.

“While we are still learning a lot about Omicron, we know enough about Kovid that steps will now be taken to reduce the risk of infection as we prepare to better understand the additional strategies needed to reduce this new type of anxiety,” the statement said.