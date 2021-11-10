U.S. Has Deal to Send J.&J. Covid Vaccine to Conflict Zones, Blinken Says

Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said Wednesday that the United States is negotiating an agreement to export additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which would help people living in conflict zones.

Speaking at a meeting with his foreign counterparts, Mr. Blinken emphasized the need to increase vaccine access to people living in inaccessible areas through government programs. The latest initiative is being carried out by Covax, the global vaccine-sharing program; Mr Blinkon did not specify the dose.

“We need to make sure that those who cannot be reached through the government vaccination campaign are not excluded from our efforts,” Mr Blinken said. “They also need to be protected.”

President Biden has promised to ship more than a billion doses of the vaccine, but he is under pressure from pharmaceutical manufacturers in low-income countries who oppose sharing their technology with vaccine manufacturers.