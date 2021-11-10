U.S. Has Deal to Send J.&J. Covid Vaccine to Conflict Zones, Blinken Says
Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said Wednesday that the United States is negotiating an agreement to export additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which would help people living in conflict zones.
Speaking at a meeting with his foreign counterparts, Mr. Blinken emphasized the need to increase vaccine access to people living in inaccessible areas through government programs. The latest initiative is being carried out by Covax, the global vaccine-sharing program; Mr Blinkon did not specify the dose.
“We need to make sure that those who cannot be reached through the government vaccination campaign are not excluded from our efforts,” Mr Blinken said. “They also need to be protected.”
President Biden has promised to ship more than a billion doses of the vaccine, but he is under pressure from pharmaceutical manufacturers in low-income countries who oppose sharing their technology with vaccine manufacturers.
Worldwide, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project, about 75 percent of shots that go into a weapon are administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.6 percent of doses have been administered in low-income countries.
During the meeting on Wednesday, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreius called on the United States and other high-income countries to do more to help increase global vaccine distribution.
Dr. Tedros said at least 550 million additional doses would be needed to achieve the organization’s goal of vaccinating 40 percent of each country’s population by the end of the year.
“We urge all countries that have pledged to donate vaccines to do so as soon as possible,” he said.
Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not as widely used in the United States as Pfizer-Biotech or Modern vaccines. Johnson & Johnson’s doses have also been distributed overseas through the Covax program in an effort to boost immunity in poor countries, including many in Africa.
Many of them have been provided by a similar agreement reached in May, under which Johnson & Johnson agreed to sell about 200 million doses of Covax at a discounted price.
“In countries suffering from years of conflict, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Yemen – less than 2 percent of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Esperanza Martinez, head of the Covid crisis management team. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.
“This shocking inequality needs to be corrected,” she said. “The donation of this dose is a positive step in that direction.”
Mr Blinken announced the launch of a new online tracker that would compile global data on vaccination and ICU rates, in collaboration with WHO
Recognizing the challenges that Covax faces with delays and poor coordination, he described the need to increase global vaccine distribution as a “current emergency.”
“We look forward to receiving protection against Covid-19 as soon as possible,” he said. “We know the urgency of this fight.”
