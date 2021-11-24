U.S. Has Lost More Lives to Covid This Year Than Last
This should be the year that vaccines have brought the epidemic under control. Instead, more people have died this year from Covid-19 than from last year before the vaccine became available in the United States.
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 386,233 deaths involving Covid-19 in 2021, compared to 385,343 in 2020. The final number for this year will be higher, not to mention more than a month left. It takes time for local agencies to report a death to the CDC
Covid-19 has a higher U.S. death rate this year than last year: about 13 percent compared to 11 percent.
Experts say the high number of deaths is the result of a combination of factors: lower vaccination rates than necessary, but laxity in daily precautions such as masks and social distance and the emergence of highly contagious delta types.
Basically, public health experts say, many Americans are behaving as if Covid-19 is now a curable, endemic disease rather than a crisis – an infection that will eventually happen but has not yet happened.
Yet many scientists are refusing to vaccinate in what is called “endemicity”, which means that the virus will continue to grow and shrink periodically at low levels, but not in destructive cycles. Is characteristic of the epidemic. Only 59 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in any group of 7 countries.
“We have an unfortunate situation where we don’t have a high level of vaccine coverage and basically, in most places, return to normal behavior, which puts people at higher risk of exposure to the virus,” said Jennifer Nuzo, an epidemiologist and senior. Scholars at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you don’t take any precautions, you have a virus that is able to move fast and there is a dangerous gap in your immune system, which, unfortunately, leads to serious illness and death.”
Infectious Diseases Specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center, Dr. Celine Gounder estimates that approximately 15 percent of the U.S. population may have immunity from a previous infection, which is not as strong or durable as vaccine immunity.
Many of them have also been vaccinated, but even assuming the two groups do not match, 74 percent of Americans have some degree of immunity, which is still not enough to end the epidemic, he said. Gounder said. She said it would take 85 to 90 percent vaccination rates to localize the coronavirus.
“When the vaccine came out, people said to themselves, ‘Kovid is gone,'” said Dr. Gounder said. “And so even though not enough people were vaccinated, their behavior came back – at least for some people – to become more common and that changing behavior increases the risk of infection in you.”
Some newspapers reported last week that 2021 deaths have overtaken 2020 deaths. Those reports are based on the number of deaths, not when the deaths were reported, when they happened – that is, some deaths were counted in late 2020, some early 2021. The CDC numbers, which did not show up until this week, are more accurate because they are based on the dates on the death certificate.
