U.S. Has Lost More Lives to Covid This Year Than Last

Basically, public health experts say, many Americans are behaving as if Covid-19 is now a curable, endemic disease rather than a crisis – an infection that will eventually happen but has not yet happened.

Yet many scientists are refusing to vaccinate in what is called “endemicity”, which means that the virus will continue to grow and shrink periodically at low levels, but not in destructive cycles. Is characteristic of the epidemic. Only 59 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in any group of 7 countries.

“We have an unfortunate situation where we don’t have a high level of vaccine coverage and basically, in most places, return to normal behavior, which puts people at higher risk of exposure to the virus,” said Jennifer Nuzo, an epidemiologist and senior. Scholars at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you don’t take any precautions, you have a virus that is able to move fast and there is a dangerous gap in your immune system, which, unfortunately, leads to serious illness and death.”

Infectious Diseases Specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center, Dr. Celine Gounder estimates that approximately 15 percent of the U.S. population may have immunity from a previous infection, which is not as strong or durable as vaccine immunity.

Many of them have also been vaccinated, but even assuming the two groups do not match, 74 percent of Americans have some degree of immunity, which is still not enough to end the epidemic, he said. Gounder said. She said it would take 85 to 90 percent vaccination rates to localize the coronavirus.