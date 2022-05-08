U.S. Health Department launching maternal mental health hotline for new and expecting moms



NEW YORK — On Mother’s Day, the U.S. Health Department’s health resources and services administration will launch a new maternal mental health hotline for new and expecting moms battling mental health challenges.

It’s free, confidential support, and it’s just a phone call away.

“Nobody is fully immune to the challenges of mental strain and the toll that it takes on the expectant mother. I think anxiety and depression generally is just such a prevalent sensation and symptom in our society,” said Dr. Adalbert Pilip, a physician in Smithtown on Long Island.

Pilip says having a hotline like this is unprecedented.

“Because it’s never been more important than during Mother’s Day to emphasize how amazing our women are and to recognize that we need to be there for them during this entire journey,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Officials say when moms call the hotline, they will receive a wide range of support, including brief interventions from trained counselors who are culturally and trauma-informed, all over the phone.

This announcement, being made during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month, supports President Joe Biden’s whole-of-government strategy to transform mental health services for all Americans.

Moms will also receive referrals to support groups and can call or text 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746) to connect with a counselor.

For more information about the hotline, click here.