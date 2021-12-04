U.S. Health Officials Project Resolve Against Omicron Variant
Senior US health officials on Friday reassured concerned people that the federal government was doing everything possible to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, Omicron.
President Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony S. “Scientists are closely monitoring the rate of cases to see if the Omicron will overtake the Delta to become the dominant type in the United States – and if so, when,” Fawcett told a news conference. This type is now found in 10 states, although most cases involve returning passengers.
Within about two weeks, he said, “we will get more information about the infection, the immune system and the severity of the disease.”
He suggested that with the emergence of new types, which have many annoying mutations that have yet to be fully evaluated, booster shots are more important. He said studies have now shown that a third dose of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer-Bioentech and Modern, significantly increases the levels of recipient antibodies and increases the levels of memory B and T cells. There are three important indicators of how well the immune system can protect against coronavirus.
“While we have not yet proven this, there is good reason to believe that if you are vaccinated and promoted, you will at least have some degree of cross-protection, even against the Omicron variant, even from serious illnesses,” he said.
On Thursday, the second day of the first record of an Omicron infection in the United States, more people have been vaccinated than any other day since May, said President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey D. Said the Giants. Mr Giants said 2.2 million shots were administered, including more than a million booster shots.
While it is dangerous to draw conclusions from the one-day sum, Mr Giants called the increase “significant progress”, especially when the holiday season was delayed.
The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle P. Valensky said a year ago the country was better equipped to fight the virus, with more prevention and treatment methods and “more knowledge and experience to address.” Other forms such as Delta. “
