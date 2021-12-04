U.S. Health Officials Project Resolve Against Omicron Variant

Senior US health officials on Friday reassured concerned people that the federal government was doing everything possible to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, Omicron.

President Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony S. “Scientists are closely monitoring the rate of cases to see if the Omicron will overtake the Delta to become the dominant type in the United States – and if so, when,” Fawcett told a news conference. This type is now found in 10 states, although most cases involve returning passengers.

Within about two weeks, he said, “we will get more information about the infection, the immune system and the severity of the disease.”

He suggested that with the emergence of new types, which have many annoying mutations that have yet to be fully evaluated, booster shots are more important. He said studies have now shown that a third dose of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer-Bioentech and Modern, significantly increases the levels of recipient antibodies and increases the levels of memory B and T cells. There are three important indicators of how well the immune system can protect against coronavirus.