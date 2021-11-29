U.S. Health Officials Push Vaccines as Omicrom Spreads
Top federal health officials in the United States on Sunday urged unvaccinated Americans to take their shots and find a booster for eligible adults, as the new type of discovery created a new wave of travel restrictions and frightened scientists.
Attending several morning talk shows on Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins warns Americans that the rise of Omicron and the uncertainty surrounding it reminds us that the epidemic is not over. While this type has not yet been discovered in the United States, it is critical to maintain vigilance and protect public health through vaccinations, masking the home and keeping a distance, he said.
“I know, America, you’re really tired of hearing that, but the virus hasn’t bothered us,” he said. Collins said. “And it’s resizing itself.”
President Biden will provide an update on the U.S. response to the type on Monday, the White House said in a statement Sunday evening.
Much is unknown about the Omicron variant, which has a number of mutations never seen before. This is it It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. There are also questions about whether omikron limits the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Still, Dr. Collins emphasized that vaccination remains the first line of defense, adding that “based on previous types, there are” good reasons “to believe that current vaccines will provide adequate protection.”
“Please, American people, if you are one of the people waiting to see, this would be a great time to sign up, get your booster,” said Dr. Collins said on Fox. “Or if you haven’t been vaccinated already, get started.”
He also underlined other serious mitigation efforts, including indoor masking and maintaining social distance to reduce proliferation when around unvaccinated individuals.
Dr. Fawcett sent a similar message, sending a “clear call” for vaccinations and booster. This is inevitable, the type of which has already been found in many countries, it will appear in the United States, Dr. Fawcett said.
“The question is, are we ready for that?” Dr. Fawcett said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning. “And we need to restart the preparations we have for what we’re currently doing with the Delta variant.”
The discovery of the Omicron type created widespread fear and alarm, and governments around the world announced the closure of borders to travelers from South Africa and many neighboring countries.
#Health #Officials #Push #Vaccines #Omicrom #Spreads
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.