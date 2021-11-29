U.S. Health Officials Push Vaccines as Omicrom Spreads

Top federal health officials in the United States on Sunday urged unvaccinated Americans to take their shots and find a booster for eligible adults, as the new type of discovery created a new wave of travel restrictions and frightened scientists.

Attending several morning talk shows on Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins warns Americans that the rise of Omicron and the uncertainty surrounding it reminds us that the epidemic is not over. While this type has not yet been discovered in the United States, it is critical to maintain vigilance and protect public health through vaccinations, masking the home and keeping a distance, he said.

“I know, America, you’re really tired of hearing that, but the virus hasn’t bothered us,” he said. Collins said. “And it’s resizing itself.”