U.S. Indicts Iranian Hackers in Voter Intimidation Effort

Washington – The Justice Department on Thursday charged two Iranian hackers with attempting to influence Just a day after the country’s cyber defense officials warned of Iran’s growing efforts to insert malicious codes into the computer networks of hospitals and other critical infrastructure, with relentless attempts to intimidate voters in the 2020 election.

In New York, Syed Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, were named in a grand jury indictment for hackers who infiltrated some voter registration systems and at least one media company and sent threatening messages to thousands of voters. . Many of the messages sent by Iranians appear to be from Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group.

Law enforcement officials say Facebook messages and emails from Iranians to Republicans falsely claim that Democrats plan to take advantage of security vulnerabilities in state voter databases to register non-existent voters. But hackers also sent thousands of emails to Democrats. He called on the recipients to change their affiliation with the party and for President Donald J. Trump demanded a vote.

However, the emails were so badly written that they immediately became suspicious, and Mr. Trump’s own administration quickly disclosed the attempt. Intelligence officials have long considered emails to Democrats to be a bit of a ham-handed reverse psychology, meaning that recipients are more likely to vote against Mr. Trump.