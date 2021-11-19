U.S. Indicts Iranian Hackers in Voter Intimidation Effort
Washington – The Justice Department on Thursday charged two Iranian hackers with attempting to influence Just a day after the country’s cyber defense officials warned of Iran’s growing efforts to insert malicious codes into the computer networks of hospitals and other critical infrastructure, with relentless attempts to intimidate voters in the 2020 election.
In New York, Syed Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, were named in a grand jury indictment for hackers who infiltrated some voter registration systems and at least one media company and sent threatening messages to thousands of voters. . Many of the messages sent by Iranians appear to be from Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group.
Law enforcement officials say Facebook messages and emails from Iranians to Republicans falsely claim that Democrats plan to take advantage of security vulnerabilities in state voter databases to register non-existent voters. But hackers also sent thousands of emails to Democrats. He called on the recipients to change their affiliation with the party and for President Donald J. Trump demanded a vote.
However, the emails were so badly written that they immediately became suspicious, and Mr. Trump’s own administration quickly disclosed the attempt. Intelligence officials have long considered emails to Democrats to be a bit of a ham-handed reverse psychology, meaning that recipients are more likely to vote against Mr. Trump.
Law enforcement officials revealed Thursday that Iranians had hacked into a media company that provided content management systems for dozens of newspapers, although officials did not name the organization.
If he had admitted, he could have posted false stories to spoil the election, law enforcement officials said. But the FBI discovered the intrusion and notified the company. On the second day of the election, when Iranians tried to enter the system, they found that their access was blocked.
The allegations came after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, warned of a wider, state-sponsored Iranian campaign to gain access to the US computer network, including hospitals, on Wednesday. . The warning was rare: the governments of Australia and Britain He joined the release and said that a number of ransomware attacks were being carried out by the Iranian government, not just criminal groups.
Collectively, the allegations and warnings indicate that the Iranian government is making extensive use of its offensive cyber-units and is learning from techniques acquired from Russia and elsewhere. The warning did not specify which US hospitals or transportation systems were at the center of the Iranian attack.
“Our intelligence officials have consistently warned that other countries will follow Russia’s 2016 playbook,” Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement after the allegations were made. “Today’s allegations and sanctions against many Iranians behind the cyber campaign to intimidate and influence American voters in the 2020 election are further evidence that attempts to interfere in our elections will continue and we should all be wary of them.”
Thursday’s indictment did not directly mention the two men working for the Iranian government. Instead, he was hired by a cyber security firm claiming to be doing protective work for the Iranian government. But U.S. officials have long claimed that many of these companies focus on offensive cyber activities – from data theft to network sabotage, often directed to the U.S.
In the case of the election, previously unclassified intelligence reports linked efforts with Tehran’s government ministries and suggested that Iran was trying to use differences in playbooks designed by Russia. 2016 elections.
In 2016 and 2020, intelligence officials concluded that Russia was trying to influence the election in order to benefit Mr. Trump. And while Thursday’s allegations did not specify the motives of the Iranian hackers – beyond sowing division among the American people – intelligence officials have repeatedly stated that the Iranian influence was aimed at influencing Mr. It was intended to undermine Trump’s re-election efforts.
“The allegations detail how the two Iran-based actors conducted a targeted, coordinated campaign to undermine the integrity of the US electoral system and sow discord among the American people,” said Matthew G. Olsen, who recently took over as head of national security. Dr. Department of Justice. “The allegations explain how foreign distorted information campaigns run and try to influence the American people.”
Officials said the Treasury Department would impose restrictions on the allegations and set rewards for information that would allow the U.S. to arrest two suspected hackers. But those men are in Iran, and the best authorities can hope to arrest and extradite them if they travel outside the country.
In a speech earlier this week, the head of the US Cyber Command and director general of the National Security Agency, Paul M. Nakasson said one of the key lessons in the government’s 2020 election protection efforts was that many foreign governments tried to exert influence. Results
Russia, Iran and China have made the biggest effort to influence US politics in 2020, intelligence officials say, although Cuba has also made statements to defame Mr Trump, according to a March intelligence report.
“What did we learn? That we had more opponents. We had more committed enemies, “said General Nakasone.
Other intelligence officials have stated that Russia appears to be retreating from the tactics it used in 2016; Instead, SVR, one of Russia’s leading intelligence agencies, focuses on SolarWinds infiltration, changing the type of software used by thousands of companies and government agencies. This gave them access to a much larger group of targets – a technique that China and other countries are also using.
