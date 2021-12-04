U.S. Intelligence Sees Russian Plan for Possible Ukraine Invasion
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration’s growing alarm about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is based on U.S. intelligence that Moscow is planning a military strike involving an estimated 175,000 troops early next year.
An unclassified U.S. intelligence document details some of the intelligence findings, which could include 100 battalion strategic groups, as well as the status of what officers say, as well as heavy armor, artillery and other equipment.
The Washington Post reported the intelligence for the first time on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir V. The intelligence passed to Hussein provided information on US military plans for Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
But intelligence has portrayed a Russian military machine in action and positioned itself for an attack against which experts say Ukraine’s military will have little chance. Half of the Russian troops used in the offensive are already near the Ukrainian border, and the Moscow Accords are moving rapidly to build up a large force of military reserve forces, a Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity. Sensitive intelligence.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine would create a major national security crisis for Europe and the Biden administration, which has declared an “iron commitment” to Ukraine’s borders and independence.
The document features satellite photos showing Russian troops and equipment being built near Ukraine’s eastern border, and says Russian plans include moving troops to and from Ukraine’s border “to obscure intent and create uncertainty.”
Due to the increase in misinformation in the Russian media describing NATO and Ukraine as a threat to Russia, Mr. Concerns have been raised about Putin’s intentions, possibly to create an excuse for Russian growth. The administration official said that Russian officials had also proposed intelligence operations in Ukraine and portrayed the country’s leaders as Western puppets working against their country’s interests.
Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said Thursday that President Biden is likely to speak directly with Mr. Putin soon, and the Kremlin said Friday that the leaders would make a video call next week.
“We have been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and I expect that we will have a long discussion,” Mr Biden told reporters on Friday night, referring to the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.
A spokesman for the National Security Council said Friday night that the United States had not engaged in a conflict with Russia and that diplomacy was the best way to avoid a crisis and prevent further deterioration of US-Russian relations.
U.S. officials have vaguely indicated in recent days that they have specific reasons for their growing concern about attacking Russia’s neighbor, the former Soviet republic, which Mr. Putin considers part of Russia’s right.
Speaking to reporters Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, Mr Blinken referred to “evidence that Russia is planning significant offensive moves against Ukraine”. Speaking to reporters on his official plane later that day, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. “There’s a lot to worry about right now,” Millie said, referring to “intelligence warnings.” “
Mr Blinken and other US officials are consulting with US allies in Europe to plan retaliatory measures against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, where Mr Putin has long supported pro-Moscow separatist insurgency and annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
Mr Blinken said this week that the United States would respond to the “Russian invasion of Ukraine” with “high-impact economic measures we have previously refrained from taking,” but did not provide further details.
Mr Blinken made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm on Thursday. But it is unclear whether Putin could be deterred by such threats.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Lavrov was seen mocking the threat, saying that the United States had repeatedly approved Russia in new and different ways in recent years.
“It’s always the first time,” Mr Lavrov said. “There were other approvals that they had refused to take in the past.”
Julian E. Barnes Contributed to the report.
