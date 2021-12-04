WASHINGTON – The Biden administration’s growing alarm about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is based on U.S. intelligence that Moscow is planning a military strike involving an estimated 175,000 troops early next year.

An unclassified U.S. intelligence document details some of the intelligence findings, which could include 100 battalion strategic groups, as well as the status of what officers say, as well as heavy armor, artillery and other equipment.

The Washington Post reported the intelligence for the first time on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir V. The intelligence passed to Hussein provided information on US military plans for Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

But intelligence has portrayed a Russian military machine in action and positioned itself for an attack against which experts say Ukraine’s military will have little chance. Half of the Russian troops used in the offensive are already near the Ukrainian border, and the Moscow Accords are moving rapidly to build up a large force of military reserve forces, a Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity. Sensitive intelligence.