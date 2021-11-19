U.S. Is ‘Considering’ Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics, Biden Says

About 180 human rights groups and members of Congress have called for the Olympics to be used as an opportunity to hold China accountable for its crackdown on the Uighur community, as well as its crackdown on freedom of speech in Hong Kong. But while some see diplomatic boycotts as a way to send a message to U.S. athletes without punishment, others question the effectiveness of government delegations in preventing athletes from competing.

Frederick McGregor, co-director of the Center for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism at McGill University and an international human rights lawyer, said: “Whether we want it or not, the Olympics are going to be held in Beijing. “The question is: do you want Chinese government photo ops?”

Bilateral support for certain types of boycotts is growing. This year, California Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the president to bar the US delegation from attending, even though she said athletes should be able to compete. Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton called for a complete boycott of the Beijing Games on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Blinken told the New York Times last week that the United States was discussing with his friends “how they are thinking about participating in the Olympics.” “It’s an active conversation,” he said. Governments in Canada and Europe have also been pushing for a boycott of the Games.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees, which are required to sign any full boycott, have made it clear that they do not support a boycott that would prevent American athletes from competing in Beijing.