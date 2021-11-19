U.S. Is ‘Considering’ Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics, Biden Says
WASHINGTON – President Biden said Thursday that the United States is considering a political boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing amid mounting pressure to hold China responsible for human rights abuses.
The boycott means government officials will not attend the games, which are set to begin in February, although it will not bar US athletes from competing.
During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Mr. Biden answered a reporter’s question about the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, saying “we are thinking.”
The remarks came just days after a virtual meeting between Mr Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, aimed at preventing escalating tensions from escalating into a full-scale conflict. Mr Xi warned the administration against backing Taiwan, while Mr Biden expressed concern about the abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, according to a White House statement.
About 180 human rights groups and members of Congress have called for the Olympics to be used as an opportunity to hold China accountable for its crackdown on the Uighur community, as well as its crackdown on freedom of speech in Hong Kong. But while some see diplomatic boycotts as a way to send a message to U.S. athletes without punishment, others question the effectiveness of government delegations in preventing athletes from competing.
Frederick McGregor, co-director of the Center for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism at McGill University and an international human rights lawyer, said: “Whether we want it or not, the Olympics are going to be held in Beijing. “The question is: do you want Chinese government photo ops?”
Bilateral support for certain types of boycotts is growing. This year, California Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the president to bar the US delegation from attending, even though she said athletes should be able to compete. Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton called for a complete boycott of the Beijing Games on Thursday.
Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Blinken told the New York Times last week that the United States was discussing with his friends “how they are thinking about participating in the Olympics.” “It’s an active conversation,” he said. Governments in Canada and Europe have also been pushing for a boycott of the Games.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees, which are required to sign any full boycott, have made it clear that they do not support a boycott that would prevent American athletes from competing in Beijing.
Commenting on the boycott, committee spokeswoman Kate Hartman said, “While not addressing global issues effectively, they have been shown to have a negative impact on athletes.” “We believe that direct engagement on human rights and geopolitical issues is a more effective way for the governments of the world and China.” She did not respond to a request for comment on what kind of commitment the committee would like.
Mr Biden and Mr Xi did not discuss the Beijing Olympics when they met on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Thursday.
But she acknowledged that in light of the human rights situation, “we are concerned.” Ms. Saki did not respond to an email asking if the president had made a decision on the game.
The last time the United States boycotted the Olympics was in 1980, when President Jimmy Carter rallied in Moscow to protest against the Soviet Union’s military presence in Afghanistan and to allow athletes to participate in the Summer Games. The move is widely regarded as providing some tangible results while providing Russia with adequate speaking points.
Understand US-China relations
A tense period in US-China relations. The two powers have sharp differences as they jockey for influence beyond their own coast, compete in technology and maneuver for military gain. Here’s a look at some of the key milestones in US-China relations:
“At the time, the Soviets’ propaganda was seen as a victory,” Mr McGregor said. “It was mainly seen as punishing US athletes and not really having any effect on the Soviet Union.”
Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney expressed that sentiment this year. The senator, who chairs the committee organizing the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, wrote a New York Times op-ed calling for an economic and diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics instead of barring athletes from competing.
Boycotting government officials could be a way to send a message to host nation’s leaders and allow athletes to compete and protest against global repression, historians said.
After Russia passed anti-LGBTQ legislation in 2013, President Barack Obama added three gay athletes to the US delegation to the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
One of the most famous scenes in Olympic history was in 1968, when runners John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their fists in the symbol of Black Power.
“The hosts of the Olympics have a history of dealing with them with international recognition for what they are doing,” said John Soares, a history professor at Notre Dame who wrote about the Olympics. “Critics of a regime’s human rights record or other aspects of their policy say you do not want to stamp that approval.”
