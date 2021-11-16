U.S. Journalist Danny Fenster Is Freed From Myanmar Prison
Danny Fenster, an American journalist who had been held captive by Myanmar’s military for the past half-year, was released on Monday from the custody of former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped secure his release and helped him flee the country to the United States.
The release of Mr Fenster, 37, who was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison and an additional 40 years on vague charges, is a rare positive development in Myanmar. The 54 million Southeast Asian nation has been rocked by violence since the military coup in February and the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
“When you do that, you hope that day will come,” said Mr. Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who has a long record of releasing American prisoners from hostile countries. “We are very grateful that Danny has finally been able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him for so long, against all odds.”
Mr Richardson met just two weeks ago with the junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing – the first major Western envoy to visit since the coup. He returned to the country in recent days and returned to the United States with Mr. Fenster, who has been in prison since May.
During a stop in Qatar on his way home, Mr Fenster told reporters he had been “arrested and detained without cause” but was in good health. “I was not starved or beaten,” he was quoted as saying.
On Monday, it was unclear what, if anything, Janta had promised in return for his release.
After his November 2 meeting with General Min Aung Hlaing, Mr Richardson said he had not raised the issue of Mr Fenster’s release but had sought to lay the groundwork for future discussions. Madeleine Mahoney, Mr Richardson’s director of media relations, said Mr Richardson and Mr. Fenster was expected to arrive in the United States on Tuesday.
Mr Fenster was convicted by a court of law of providing information that could harm the military, of having illicit relations with opponents of the regime, and of violating immigration laws. He was sentenced to a maximum of 11 years in prison.
Mr. Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar Magazine. The plaintiff based his case on his previous job with the online news outlet Myanmar Now, which has been banned by the government. Mr Feinster left Myanmar in July 2020, more than six months before the coup, but was still convicted by a court.
His family said he was “overjoyed” to be home.
“We can’t wait to hold him in our arms,” the Fenster family said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful to all those who helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the people who have supported him and stood by us during these long and difficult months.”
Secretary of State Anthony J. Mr Blinclin praised Mr Richardson, an administration official and former member of Congress and governor of New Mexico, for releasing Mr Fenster.
“We are delighted that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we call for the release of others unjustly imprisoned in Burma,” Mr Blinken said, using the country’s former name.
In a brief interview with The New York Times, a government spokesman, Maj. Gen. Zhao Min Toon, said Mr. Fenster’s release was unlikely to improve relations with the United States, which has repeatedly protested the military’s seizure of power. “We did not release him with that expectation,” he said.
Mr Feinster was released on “humanitarian grounds” at the request of Mr Richardson and representatives of two Japanese organizations with ties to Myanmar, the president of the Nippon Foundation, Yohei Sasakawa, and Hideo Watanabe, according to a post on the Army’s Facebook page. , President of the Japan-Myanmar Association.
The post also includes photos of Mr. Fenster – wearing shorts, sandals, an orange hat and a face mask – a police colonel and a police lieutenant, in uniform, signing documents standing over him.
Mr Fenster is one of more than 120 journalists arrested since the coup. About four dozen are in jail. Nathan Mang, another American journalist who co-founded the online news site Kamyut Media, was arrested in March and released two months later.
Frontier Myanmar, which had supported Mr Feinster during his imprisonment and trial, joined in thanking him for helping to secure his release. “We’re relieved that Danny has finally been released from prison – he should never be in the first place,” said Thomas Keane, editor-in-chief.
“We also recognize that Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been unjustly arrested for their work,” Mr Keane said. “We call on the military to release all journalists imprisoned in Myanmar.”
Mr Feinster was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a plane and leave the country. Authorities were searching for “responsible editors” working for Myanmar Now, the news outlet reported. Mr. Fenster’s name appeared on that list.
During his nearly six-month detention, Mr. Feinster was held in the 134-year-old Insin Prison, where the military has sent long-term political prisoners. The colonial penitentiary is notorious for its poor conditions, abuse and inedible food. Mr Feinster contracted Covid-19 while in prison and was cured, his family said.
Last week, prosecutors filed additional charges of terrorism and treason against Mr. Fenster, who faces up to 20 years in prison. His lawyer said he had no idea what the allegations were.
Mr Fenster’s case was pending in prison; No relatives or members of the public were allowed to attend. He was moved to tears when the results were announced, his lawyer said.
The obsolete list of editors provided by the Ministry of Information was the main evidence. His lawyer submitted his employment records in Frontier Myanmar and his tax returns, but the court rejected Mr. Fenster’s plea of not guilty because he no longer works at Myanmar Now.
Allegations of spreading potentially harmful information and illicit relations were based on reports published by Myanmar Now. Immigration fees, added at the end of the court proceedings, were based on the argument that Mr. Feinster had violated his visa conditions by violating other laws.
It has been cracking down on street protests and opposition leaders since the army took power on February 1. At least 1,260 people have been killed and more than 7,200 detained, according to a rights group.
The country’s real civilian leader, Dr Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested on the morning of the coup and is now on trial on 10 charges, including inciting public unrest and violating official secret laws. Judgment on some of the allegations is expected in mid-December. Her trial is also closed to the public and the court has ordered her lawyers not to speak to the media about the case.
Thomas H. Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, last month called on member states to reject the money, weapons and legitimacy needed to stay in power. He warned of further violence and “more mass atrocities.”
He said, “I hope I am wrong.
