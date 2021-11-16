U.S. Journalist Danny Fenster Is Freed From Myanmar Prison

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who had been held captive by Myanmar’s military for the past half-year, was released on Monday from the custody of former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped secure his release and helped him flee the country to the United States.

The release of Mr Fenster, 37, who was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison and an additional 40 years on vague charges, is a rare positive development in Myanmar. The 54 million Southeast Asian nation has been rocked by violence since the military coup in February and the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

“When you do that, you hope that day will come,” said Mr. Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who has a long record of releasing American prisoners from hostile countries. “We are very grateful that Danny has finally been able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him for so long, against all odds.”

Mr Richardson met just two weeks ago with the junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing – the first major Western envoy to visit since the coup. He returned to the country in recent days and returned to the United States with Mr. Fenster, who has been in prison since May.