TOKYO – The Summer Games forced the Olympians to prepare for despicable heat and pandemic protocols that added stress and complicated the normal rigors of preparation.

Americans’ efforts have produced results that may be the envy of the world, but that have not lived up to their recent high standards.

The US Olympic team is at risk of losing the gold medal race for the first time at the Summer Olympics since 2008.

Ready to win around 106 medals based on the final rounds of the competition until Sunday, he will return to roughly 2012 levels, where he won 104 medals. The team won a record 121 medals in 2016, including 46 gold, two behind the Chinese mark for gold medals in 2008 in Beijing.