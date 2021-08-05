U.S. Men Are Getting Better Boxing Results, But They’re Still Chasing Gold

TOKYO – Russian Albert Batyrgaziev won gold in featherweight boxing on Thursday to stop the first of three Americans trying to win gold in men’s boxing for the first time in 17 years.

Batyrgaziev, using bursts of speed and following the rules of amateur boxing that reward many punches in a short period of time, won a 3-2 split decision over Duke Ragan, a fighter from Cincinnati who, like Batyrgaziev, is in the early part of his professional career.

Batyrgaziev and Ragan have seven combined pro fights – all wins – and after their fight for gold they immediately started selling a possible rematch down the line.

“It would be an additional motivation, an additional motivation to continue training, in order to find yourself as professionals,” said Batyrgaziev, 23, who started in kickboxing before moving on to boxing at 18 with the goal of becoming an Olympian.