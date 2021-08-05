U.S. Men’s Basketball In a Close Game Against Australia
TOKYO – The US men’s basketball team are in a tight second-half game, a semi-final against a tough Australian team that didn’t lose in the tournament.
Australia, ranked 3rd in the world, led at halftime, 45-42.
The US team, ranked No.1 in the world, advanced to the semi-finals after beating Spain on Tuesday 95-81, despite a slow start.
Kevin Durant led the US scorers with 15 points at halftime, while Australia’s Dante Exum led his team with 10.
Once again, the United States faces a team that has more practice together in international tournaments. And it shows.
The Americans are trying to rewrite their history from a curiously questionable team to solid finisher, even gold medalist.
After two exhibition losses before the start of the Games, notably against Australia, the United States began their Olympic campaign with a loss against France. The Americans mainly went through their next two competitions – against much weaker opponents Iran and the Czech Republic – and had time to establish some rhythm as a group.
The United States is 8-0 against Australia at the Olympics.
