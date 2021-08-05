U.S. Men’s Basketball In a Close Game Against Australia

Once again, the United States faces a team that has more practice together in international tournaments. And it shows.

The Americans are trying to rewrite their history from a curiously questionable team to solid finisher, even gold medalist.

After two exhibition losses before the start of the Games, notably against Australia, the United States began their Olympic campaign with a loss against France. The Americans mainly went through their next two competitions – against much weaker opponents Iran and the Czech Republic – and had time to establish some rhythm as a group.

The United States is 8-0 against Australia at the Olympics.