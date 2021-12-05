U.S. Military Has Acted Against Ransomware Groups, General Acknowledges

Before the 2020 election, the cyber command carried out the first known operation against a ransomware group, when authorities feared that a network of computers known as trickbots could be used to disrupt voting.

Government officials disagree on how effective step-up actions are against ransomware groups. Officials at the National Security Council have said that the movement of Russian groups has slowed down. The FBI is skeptical. Some outside groups saw peace but predicted ransomware groups would be rebranded and re-implemented.

Asked if the United States has done better in defending itself against ransomware groups, General Nakason said the country is “on the upward track.” But enemies are changing their ways and trying to attack, he said.

“We know a lot about what our opponents can and cannot do to you. This is an area where vigilance is really important, “he said.” We can’t ignore it.

Since taking office in May 2018, General Nakasone has worked to accelerate cyber operations by focusing on stronger protection against foreign influence operations in the 2018 and 2020 elections. He says his commands are able to learn extensive lessons from operations that have been successful and others.

“After a period of more than five years, let’s take a look at the broader perspective of the competitors we’ve gone through: they were nation-states, they were proxies, they were criminals, everyone has a whole variety of people they need. A different strategy, “he said. “The key to success against any competitor is speed, agility and unity of effort. You need to have those three. ”

Last year’s Solarwinds hacking discovery, in which Russian intelligence agents installed supply chain software that gave them potential access to government networks and thousands of commercial networks, was carried out by a private company and exposed flaws in US cybersecurity. The NSA’s Cybersecurity Cooperation Center was set up to improve the exchange of information between government and industry and to better detect future intrusions, General Nakason said, although industry officials say more needs to be done to improve the flow of intelligence.