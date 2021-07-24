U.S. Moves to Drop Cases Against Chinese Researchers

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department this week decided to drop cases it initiated last year against five visiting scholars accused of hiding their links with the Chinese military, prompting questions about the department’s efforts to combat threats to Chinese national security.

The department on Thursday and Friday filed motions to dismiss visa fraud and other charges brought against researchers last summer as the Biden administration works to hold Beijing accountable for its cyber attacks and harsh crackdowns on Hong Kong and in the far west of Xinjiang. The layoffs also come as State Department No. 2 official Wendy R. Sherman is due to meet with Chinese officials in Tianjin, China in the coming days.

“Recent developments in a handful of cases involving defendants with suspected and undisclosed ties to the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China have prompted the department to reassess these prosecutions,” said Wyn Hornbuckle, spokesperson. word of the Ministry of Justice, offering few details. . “We have determined that it is now in the interests of justice to dismiss them.”

The arrests were part of a string of cases last summer involving researchers and academics with ties to China as the Trump administration aggressively sought to curb Beijing’s efforts to steal intellectual property, secrets corporate, military intelligence and other information it could use to expand its global market influence. At the time, the United States ordered China to shut down its Houston consulate, accusing it of being a hub for “massive operations of illegal espionage and influence.” China has denied the claims and retaliated by forcing a US consulate in Chengdu to close.