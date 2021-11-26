U.S. officials are consulting with South African scientists on the variant.
Health officials in the United States were consulting with South African scientists on Friday morning, according to a person familiar with the calls, but it was unclear whether the Biden administration would impose travel restrictions.
Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, President Biden’s top medical adviser on coronavirus, told CNN that the new strain appears to be spreading rapidly, but the United States should consider whether existing vaccines are effective against it before considering a travel ban.
“Right now, we’re working with our South African counterparts to find a situation where you can actually test it,” he said. Fawcett said. “So right now, you’re talking like a red flag that this could be a problem – but we don’t know.”
Despite the travel restrictions, the new strain will inevitably reach the United States, said Michael Osterhome, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota who advised Mr. Biden during his transition.
“We have shown from time to time that if this type is seen anywhere in the world, you can believe that it is everywhere in the world,” he said. Osterholm said.
A day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, President Donald J. Trump issued his first travel ban on the virus in January 2020. Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that those measures hindered the spread of the virus in the United States. But an analysis of New York Times flight data found that as of April 2020, at least 430,000 people had arrived in the United States on direct flights from China, up from about 40,000 in the two months since Mr. Trump imposed sanctions.
