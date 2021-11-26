U.S. officials are consulting with South African scientists on the variant.

Health officials in the United States were consulting with South African scientists on Friday morning, according to a person familiar with the calls, but it was unclear whether the Biden administration would impose travel restrictions.

Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, President Biden’s top medical adviser on coronavirus, told CNN that the new strain appears to be spreading rapidly, but the United States should consider whether existing vaccines are effective against it before considering a travel ban.

“Right now, we’re working with our South African counterparts to find a situation where you can actually test it,” he said. Fawcett said. “So right now, you’re talking like a red flag that this could be a problem – but we don’t know.”

Despite the travel restrictions, the new strain will inevitably reach the United States, said Michael Osterhome, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota who advised Mr. Biden during his transition.