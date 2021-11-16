U.S. Plans to Buy Enough Pfizer Covid Treatment for 10 Million People

According to people familiar with the deal, after the company starts production next year, the Biden administration plans to pay more than पाच 5 billion for Pfizer’s new Covid-19 tablet stock, which is enough for about 10 million courses of treatment.

Senior federal health officials describe the pill as a powerful new weapon against covid. When high-risk non-vaccinated test groups of people who have symptoms are immediately given the drug, the drug rapidly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.

The move comes amid renewed hopes among some senior officials in the Biden administration that the country may be facing its worst pandemic despite the risk of an outbreak due to the onset of winter.

More than 70 percent of adults in the country are now fully vaccinated. After taking a terrible toll since mid-summer, the virus has left behind traces of death and disease but also left more natural immunity in its wake, some public health experts say.