U.S. Plans to Buy Enough Pfizer Covid Treatment for 10 Million People
According to people familiar with the deal, after the company starts production next year, the Biden administration plans to pay more than पाच 5 billion for Pfizer’s new Covid-19 tablet stock, which is enough for about 10 million courses of treatment.
Senior federal health officials describe the pill as a powerful new weapon against covid. When high-risk non-vaccinated test groups of people who have symptoms are immediately given the drug, the drug rapidly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.
The move comes amid renewed hopes among some senior officials in the Biden administration that the country may be facing its worst pandemic despite the risk of an outbreak due to the onset of winter.
More than 70 percent of adults in the country are now fully vaccinated. After taking a terrible toll since mid-summer, the virus has left behind traces of death and disease but also left more natural immunity in its wake, some public health experts say.
An associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. David Dowdy said, “I think this will change the way new oral antiviral covid is managed. “This will help reduce the burden on hospitals and the death toll.”
“But even without these pills, the number is declining,” he added.
Pfizer on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its pill for high-risk, unvaccinated people. A similar drug developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherputics could be authorized in early December.
A spokesman for Pfizer, Kit Longley, said the company was currently seeking authorization to give the pill only to people who had not been vaccinated, but could ask for changes later based on data from clinical trials.
Both treatments are designed for people over the age of 65 or those with a medical condition that is at risk of severe colic. In clinical trial volunteers, the risk of hospitalization or death is reduced by 89 percent if Pfizer is given within three days of the onset of symptoms.
When the merc pill is given within five days of the onset of symptoms, it is about 50 percent effective, although the comparison may be inaccurate due to the different composition and time of the tests.
Pfizer expects to be able to produce enough tablets for more than 180,000 people by the end of this year and more than 21 million in the first half of next year. Merck also said it plans to increase production over the next year.
The U.S. government initially planned to order 1.7 million courses of Pfizer’s treatment, with 3.3 million additional options, about $ 700 per course.
But the cost per treatment is expected to be significantly lower for the new supply of ten million courses. The treatment consists of 30 tablets over a five-day period.
The deal is still being finalized, but an official familiar with the deal said an announcement is expected this week.
The government has also ordered 3.1 million treatment courses, with 2 million more options, for the Merck pill, about $ 700 per person.
Rebecca Robbins contributed to the report.
