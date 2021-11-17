U.S. Plans to Spend Billions to Increase Covid Vaccine Supplies

Under pressure from activists to increase the supply of coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations, the White House is ready to invest billions of dollars in expanding US production capacity, with the goal of producing at least one billion doses a year later. 2022, two top advisers to President Biden said in an interview on Tuesday.

The investment is the first step in a new plan announced by the government on Wednesday to partner with the industry to meet the immediate vaccine needs abroad and at home and to prepare for future epidemics, said Dr. David Kessler said. Administration and Jeff Giants, Mr. Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator.

“It’s about ensuring expanded capacity against covid species and preparing for the next epidemic,” Dr. Kessler said. “In the case of a future epidemic, in the case of a future virus, the goal is to have the vaccine capacity within six to nine months of the identification of that epidemic and to have enough vaccines for all Americans.”

The idea of ​​a new public-private partnership is still in its infancy and the price tag is uncertain. Dr. who has been working on this proposal for several months. Kessler estimates “several billion”. The money is set aside as part of the American Rescue Plan, following a 1.9 trillion aid package signed by Mr. Biden into law in March.