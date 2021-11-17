U.S. Plans to Spend Billions to Increase Covid Vaccine Supplies
Under pressure from activists to increase the supply of coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations, the White House is ready to invest billions of dollars in expanding US production capacity, with the goal of producing at least one billion doses a year later. 2022, two top advisers to President Biden said in an interview on Tuesday.
The investment is the first step in a new plan announced by the government on Wednesday to partner with the industry to meet the immediate vaccine needs abroad and at home and to prepare for future epidemics, said Dr. David Kessler said. Administration and Jeff Giants, Mr. Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator.
“It’s about ensuring expanded capacity against covid species and preparing for the next epidemic,” Dr. Kessler said. “In the case of a future epidemic, in the case of a future virus, the goal is to have the vaccine capacity within six to nine months of the identification of that epidemic and to have enough vaccines for all Americans.”
The idea of a new public-private partnership is still in its infancy and the price tag is uncertain. Dr. who has been working on this proposal for several months. Kessler estimates “several billion”. The money is set aside as part of the American Rescue Plan, following a 1.9 trillion aid package signed by Mr. Biden into law in March.
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency intends to issue an “information request” to solicit ideas from companies with experience in vaccine manufacturing using mRNA technology. Mr Giants said officials needed a response to understand how efficiently, effectively and reliably we could increase production in a very short period of time, 30 days.
Activists, many of them veterans of the AIDS epidemic, have been urging Mr Biden for months to do more to increase global vaccine production capacity. Some, angry at the administration’s slow progress, came to Mr. Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klein’s house, in September and piled up fake bones on the sidewalk in protest.
At the same time, the administration is offering booster shots to millions of vaccinated Americans, despite criticism from World Health Organization officials and other experts that doses should first go to low- and low-middle-income countries. According to people familiar with the agency’s plans, the Food and Drug Administration aims to authorize the booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s covid vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday.
It is unclear whether the new biden plan will satisfy the administration’s critics. Many activists have called for the administration to increase production capacity abroad, especially in Africa, but the Biden plan is focused on increasing capacity among domestic vaccine manufacturers.
“This effort is specifically aimed at building capacity within the US,” Dr. Kessler said. “But that capability is important not only for US supplies but also for global supplies.”
#Plans #Spend #Billions #Increase #Covid #Vaccine #Supplies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.