U.S. Pushed for Olympic Skateboarding, but Came Up Short on Medals

Reynolds finished 13th, Wright 11th. But as Reynolds explained, with a smile on his face and a smiley painted on his middle finger nail, the American export of skateboarding – as a sport and as a culture – is global.

He didn’t seem to be concerned that the United States hadn’t racked up medals.

“Skateboarding doesn’t make a distinction where you come from, who you are or anything like that,” he said. “A lot of these people barely speak English, and they’re some of my best friends. We all share the same language of skateboarding, and I think that’s the best part about it.

Under a scorching sun, Wright and Reynolds finished first and second in the first run. They had reason to hope that their scores would finish in the top eight out of 20 competitors.

But the scores rose with the morning temperature and their rankings took the standings down. Reynolds retired first, then Wright, as Juneau skated in the last heat and took eighth place.

Soon Juneau, too, was thrown from his position. He needed a big score on his third and final attempt and got it, a 73.0 which edged out 72.24 from Spaniard Danny Leon.

“I had made small ends, but I had not done a complete turn, ”said Juneau. “So I just put everything I had on the table, and it all came together.”

The skaters said the results may reflect the coronavirus pandemic. The skateboard competition circuit was closed for two years, so athletes worked privately on new tricks and then launched them onto the Olympic stage.