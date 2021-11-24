U.S. Reacts to Guilty Verdict in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case

Since the first verdict was announced in the Georgia courtroom, there have been tears and shouts of justice across the country. Black parents called their children crying. Activists embraced what they called a rare example of justice.

Kenosha, Vis, Charlottesville, Wa. To Brunswick, Ga .; Till now, three white men have been convicted of stalking in a courtroom. The slain Ahmed Arberry was welcomed by political leaders and many Americans across the political spectrum.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he hoped the results would help the country “move forward on the path to healing and reconciliation.” President Biden said the ruling “shows the judiciary is doing its job,” but that Mr. Arbury’s assassination and the cold videotape she recorded were a measure of the country’s persistent racial inequality.