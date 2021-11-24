U.S. Reacts to Guilty Verdict in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case
Since the first verdict was announced in the Georgia courtroom, there have been tears and shouts of justice across the country. Black parents called their children crying. Activists embraced what they called a rare example of justice.
Kenosha, Vis, Charlottesville, Wa. To Brunswick, Ga .; Till now, three white men have been convicted of stalking in a courtroom. The slain Ahmed Arberry was welcomed by political leaders and many Americans across the political spectrum.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he hoped the results would help the country “move forward on the path to healing and reconciliation.” President Biden said the ruling “shows the judiciary is doing its job,” but that Mr. Arbury’s assassination and the cold videotape she recorded were a measure of the country’s persistent racial inequality.
Some activists in the 21st century have spoken out in support of the jury’s ruling, in stark contrast to the deeply polarized response to the acquittal of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhaus, who shot two people during the unrest. In Kenosha after a black man was shot by police last year.
While many conservatives last week hailed Mr Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a victory for self-defense and gun rights, liberals feared that armed vigilance would be encouraged in response to racially motivated protests.
“The outcome of the Kyle Rittenhaus is the America I expect – the outcome of the Arbury is what I am fighting for,” he said. Lenny Duncan, 43, a black pastor in Portland, Ore, said the city was buzzing. After the assassination of George Floyd, Breona Taylor and other black Americans last year.
All three defendants in Mr. Arbury’s February 2020 murder were convicted – Travis McMahon, 35; His father, Gregory McMillan, 65; And his neighbor William Bryan, 52 – some protested or protested.
Travis McMillan’s lawyers told reporters they respected the jury’s decision but planned to appeal the ruling, which they described as “disappointing and tragic.”
“This is a very difficult day for Travis McMahon and Greg McMahon,” said Jason Sheffield, one of the lawyers.
Men are also facing charges of federal hate crimes and are expected to stand trial in February.
The verdict came as a relief to some black Americans who viewed the case with sadness and fear. Many were expected to plead guilty immediately, but the extremely white jury will defend defense lawyers who had three white defendants as neighbors who were concerned about the rising crime rate in their neighborhood when they chased Mr Arberry. Ran on the road.
“Thank God for today’s result,” said Warren Stewart Jr., a black clergyman and political activist in Phoenix. “I started calling some friends and they were crying on the phone. It’s bitter. Two black boys, that’s awful. This is real life for us. ”
Mr Stewart’s 18-year-old son, Micah, was watching the case and the family tried to balance hopes and prayers for a guilty verdict against a long history of high-profile killings of black men and women. The legal system has declared justice.
“It simply came to our notice then. He said the killing of Mr. Arberry on a public road confirms his own fear of going out as a young black man in the United States.
Some black Americans said the test was a make-or-break test for their shattered belief in the rule of law. He said the video, which showed how an unarmed black man was chased, cornered and shot, left no room for doubt that Mr Arbury’s death was a homicide.
“We look forward to the day when racially motivated murder is out of the question,” said Hawk News, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, who called the verdict “partial.” Victory. “
Mr Newsum added a “mixed message” to the shooting of three white men protesting the shooting of a black man by police in protest of Mr Rittenhaus’ innocence in Mr Arbury’s murder.
“You can’t kill black people by chasing them and their supporters,” he said. “But if you make it look like self-defense, you get the shot.”
In Atlanta, Chris Stewart, a lawyer who represents several families of black people killed by white police officers, shed tears as he meditated on the Georgia verdict.
“It’s good to see racism lost,” said Mr. Stewart, whose client includes Walter Scott’s family, who was shot in the back by a 50-year-old black man in 2015 by a South Carolina police officer. “It simply came to our notice then. You can’t tell how big it is. ”
Understand the murder of Ahmed Arberry
Shooting. On February 23, 2020, Ahmed Arberi, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and shot dead by three white men while jogging near his home on the outskirts of Brunswick, Ga. It was Mr. Arberry’s assassination. Captured in a graphic video that was viewed by a large number of people.
Mr Stewart said that if the decision had been reversed, “it would have violated me – it would have shattered my faith in the system.” He said the jury’s decision “shows that justice is possible for African Americans.”
But only occasionally, many said. The three defendants were not arrested until a few weeks after the shooting, and Mr. Arberry’s last-minute video only sparked nationwide outrage and outrage.
“They had no choice but to convict him,” said Wilbert Dawson, 68, as he and a friend sat in Dugan’s restaurant and bar in the Atlanta Old Fourth Ward, contemplating the verdict.
“But none of this happens without video,” said his friend Curtis Durren, 64. If the men had been acquitted, “such an uprising would have taken place,” Mr Duren said. “It would have destroyed America’s moral fabric.”
In Brunswick, local officials and activists announced the results in large numbers. Alan Booker, the city commissioner who represents the majority of Brunswick’s black residents, said he was “delighted” by Mr. Arbury’s family and acknowledged that nothing could bring Mr. Arbery back.
Bobby Henderson, co-founder of A Better Glynn, Mr. The organization, which was set up to diversify local leadership in the wake of Arberry’s death, said: “I’m glad Mr. Arberry’s family has been held accountable, but it was more work. “Ahmedabad must deal with the system that failed that day.”
The courthouse in Brunswick where the lawsuit was uncovered became a scene of tearful celebration.
Outside, where activists and Mr Arberry’s supporters hugged and cried and held each other’s hands in a gesture of victory, John Howard, 60, of Hazelhurst, Ga .; A white man from here, said that justice has been done.
He called the killing “lynching.” Mr Howard said he thought racial relations were good when he was young. He grew up in a rural area and called his black father “Kaka” and “Aunty”. That said, the rift is deep now, but it feels like people are coming together to protest injustice. He said, “Black citizens are fed up with this. “Bass means bass.”
Mr. Arberi’s aunt, Thevanza Brooks, said the “thank God” judge read out the verdict for each convict. Another of Mr. Arberry’s aunts, Diane Arberry Jackson, simply said, “It’s amazing.”
Both of them were in tears. The day was emotional, with family members weeping as the video of Mr Arberry’s murder was replayed for the jury this morning. At different times during the discussion, those gathered in the overflow room prayed together for a guilty verdict.
As soon as the judges finished reading the verdict, the people in the room shook hands. Akim Baker, a close childhood friend of Mr. Arberry, calmed down when he read the results. His head was bowed and his eyes were red with tears. “I feel better,” he said.
The report was contributed by Rick Rojas, Sergio Olmos, Nate Schweber, Robert Chiarito, Anna Fascio-Krejser And Christian Boone.
