U.S. rejects Prince Andrew’s bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit dismissed



London — A U.S. district choose rejected a movement by Britain’s Prince Andrew on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit introduced by Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her when she was 17. Andrew’s attorneys argued that the swimsuit needs to be thrown out due to a 2009 deal that Guiffre signed with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Decide Lewis Kaplan mentioned the 2009 deal “can’t be seen” to profit Andrew.

“Unbiased of whether or not the discharge language applies to Prince Andrew, the settlement, at a minimal, is ‘moderately inclined to a couple of interpretation’ on the equally necessary query of whether or not this defendant might invoke it,” Decide Kaplan mentioned.

It is a breaking information story. Test again for updates.

