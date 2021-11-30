U.S. Removes Colombia’s FARC Rebel Group From Terrorist List

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Tuesday removed the Colombian Revolutionary Guards from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, as many former commanders of the group have turned to traditional politics after decades of conflict.

In a statement, Secretary of State Anthony J. The group, known as the FARC, has “formally disbanded and disarmed” and “no longer exists as a unified organization with the capacity or intent to engage in or carry out terrorism or terrorist acts,” Blinken said.

The move, criticized by several prominent Republicans, is a sign of the Biden administration’s support for the Colombian government’s November 2016 fragile peace deal with the FARC. The agreement officially ended a five-decade conflict in which the US military backed a government against a left-wing insurgency funded by the drug trade. More than 220,000 people died in the fighting.

Columbia has been urging Washington to remove the FARC from its list of official terrorist groups for years, and Mr. Blinken said in his statement that the shift would give the United States “better support for the implementation of the 2016 agreement, which includes working with demilitarized combatants.” Many former FARC supreme military commanders are now prominent politicians.