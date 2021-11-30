U.S. Removes Colombia’s FARC Rebel Group From Terrorist List
WASHINGTON – The State Department on Tuesday removed the Colombian Revolutionary Guards from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, as many former commanders of the group have turned to traditional politics after decades of conflict.
In a statement, Secretary of State Anthony J. The group, known as the FARC, has “formally disbanded and disarmed” and “no longer exists as a unified organization with the capacity or intent to engage in or carry out terrorism or terrorist acts,” Blinken said.
The move, criticized by several prominent Republicans, is a sign of the Biden administration’s support for the Colombian government’s November 2016 fragile peace deal with the FARC. The agreement officially ended a five-decade conflict in which the US military backed a government against a left-wing insurgency funded by the drug trade. More than 220,000 people died in the fighting.
Columbia has been urging Washington to remove the FARC from its list of official terrorist groups for years, and Mr. Blinken said in his statement that the shift would give the United States “better support for the implementation of the 2016 agreement, which includes working with demilitarized combatants.” Many former FARC supreme military commanders are now prominent politicians.
Under the agreement, more than 13,000 FARC rebels agreed to provide weapons in exchange for more government investment in neglected rural areas. However, the implementation of the agreement has been shaky. Government aid is slow to arrive in remote areas, and armed rebels continue to fight in their pockets.
In July, after a helicopter carrying Colombian President Evan Duke was attacked, the government arrested 10 former FARC rebels and charged them with attempted murder and car bombing at a military base.
Mr Blinken said the two rebel groups, set up by former FARC commanders, had been declared terrorist organizations. Segunda Marketalia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – the People’s Army, or FARC-EP – are responsible for armed attacks, killings and hostages, he said.
The United States has designated several leaders of both groups as terrorists.
Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration’s decision to remove the FARC’s terrorist group designation. Mike McCall, a top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee from Texas, called the move an “exercise of appeasement” after the Wall Street Journal reported on the planned action last week.
FARC members “have no remorse or remorse for their ongoing drug-terrorism against innocent Colombians and Americans,” Mr McCall said. Wrote on Twitter.
“President Biden’s decision to remove FARC from the National Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations will encourage terrorist groups across Latin America, and will strengthen the path of Castro-Chavisnos in Colombia.” Said. A statement.
