U.S. Reports Its 1st Omicron Case, in a California Traveler
WASHINGTON – A traveler to South Africa was diagnosed with the Omicron coronavirus type in the United States for the first time on Wednesday, as scientists around the world study whether the variant is more infected or viral than its predecessor.
The San Francisco resident is in isolation and is undergoing aggressive contact tracing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. The agency said the person was fully vaccinated without a booster shot, and was showing mild symptoms that were improving.
The discovery prompted the Biden administration to renew the call for everyone to be fully vaccinated and, if eligible, receive a booster. This also happened when the CDC asked the airlines for the names and contact details of all passengers who boarded the flight to the United States from November 29 and flew to South Africa in the last two weeks.
The World Health Organization has warned that the risk posed by the type first identified in South Africa on Thursday is “very high”. More than 20 countries have discovered this type.
Health officials in California say the state is stepping up coronavirus testing at airports, with the CDC focusing on arrivals from countries identified as potential sources of this type. Governor Gavin News said California would not tighten public health restrictions, at least in the short term, but “we must assume it is in other states as well.”
“There is no reason to panic, but we must be vigilant,” he said in a statement. “The best thing we can do is if you haven’t been vaccinated already, get your booster and put a mask in the house. We are learning more about this type, get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick. ”
On Thursday, President Biden expects the government to announce ways to step up the fight against the virus in the winter months, including tougher international travel restrictions and efforts to increase vaccine and booster availability.
The answers to whether omikron is more contagious or deadly will remain elusive as scientists around the world race to map its properties – with more mutations than the delta variant – and try to determine if the vaccine will be effective in protecting people from infection or serious hospitalization. South African officials say they are not aware of any such deaths, but health experts say it is too early to quantify the real risks.
Yet, the rise of Omicron during the holiday season, as Americans prepare to reunite with relatives, poses a serious threat to the epidemic, which seriously tests the endurance of bored people, causing untold economic losses and political divisions.
Speaking to reporters shortly after the discovery of the variant was announced, the president’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett expressed optimism that the United States would eventually recover from the epidemic.
“It’s over,” he said. “I promise you it will end.”
Public health officials around the world have said for days that a new, mutated strain of the virus is expected to reach the United States soon, despite the Biden administration and other governments imposing travel bans on eight international travelers to the South. African nations at the end of last month.
The scientific confirmation of the variant’s presence in the United States was a blow to Mr. Biden’s efforts to fulfill his promise to bring the epidemic to an end quickly and decisively. At the White House on Wednesday, he said “we are learning more every day” and vowed that the administration would “fight this kind of thing with science and speed, not chaos and confusion.”
In a short time, Dr. Fawcett told reporters that unconfirmed Americans in the United States should be persuaded to take shots immediately, confirming the new type.
“There are 60 million people in our country who have not been vaccinated and are eligible to be vaccinated,” he said. “Let’s get them vaccinated. Let’s vaccinate people, let’s encourage. Let’s vaccinate the children. “
Dr. Fawcett also called for caution, saying health officials were unaware of the new pattern.
“There’s a lot of information that’s evolving now,” he said.
Scientists say that Omicron contains more than 50 genetic mutations that could, in principle, make it more contagious and make the body’s immune defenses less vulnerable than its predecessors. More than 30 mutations are in the spike of the virus, with a protein on its surface. Vaccines train the body’s immune system to target and attack these spikes.
Available vaccines can still provide adequate protection against serious illness and death after infection with variants, and federal officials are calling on vaccinated people to take booster shots. The two most effective vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to revise their dosage if necessary, but it will take time.
In California, Mr. Newsom said the infected person was not hospitalized and other people who came in contact with that person tested positive. The governor said the patient traveled through South Africa, arrived in the United States on November 22 and began experiencing mild symptoms on November 25. On November 28, the man was tested for coronavirus and a day later he tested positive.
One day, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco determined that this was the Omicron type.
The man had received two doses of the modern vaccine but it was within six months of it being effective and he had not received a booster, Mr News said.
Mayor of San Francisco London n. The city has “one of the highest vaccination rates in the country and one of the lowest mortality rates in the world,” Breed said in a statement. “
The city’s director of health, Dr. “We’re still learning about the Omicron type, but we’re not going to go back to a class related to this disease,” said Grant Colfax.
About 79 percent of California residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Due to the delta type, cases and hospitalization are mainly declining after summer growth.
In the Bay Area, where counties have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, long-standing mask orders have recently been relaxed or lifted due to reduced virus transmission. Local governments in the state have started requiring businesses to verify vaccination status for admissions, and more workers are required to take their shots – a trend officials have credited with helping to reduce the spread.
Throughout the outbreak, San Francisco County has avoided crisis levels that affect other cities in the state, such as Los Angeles, as residents enthusiastically adhere to restrictions, wear masks and get vaccinated. According to the Department of Public Health, 77 percent of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated.
Dr. President of the Department of Medicine at UCSF. Bob M. The case in California will not be the last, Watcher said. But for now, he said, “I’m not changing my behavior based on one or a handful of cases.”
Following reports of such outbreaks in South Africa, countries around the world have reduced air travel to and from the region – with authorities failing to provide adequate vaccinations and logistical support, especially in Western countries. Khandala.
Still, the CDC is considering plans to tighten the requirements for screening and coronavirus testing, such as asking passengers to provide negative results within 24 hours before departure, among other steps.
Although the agency has not yet announced any changes, passengers were struggling with pre-emptive tests and reservation changes.
“It’s a shame, because the journey has just started again,” said Giridharan Sripathi, who was scheduled to leave London for New York on Thursday.
Dutch officials said on Tuesday that they had identified the case a week before Friday, when 13 passengers on a flight from South Africa tested positive for it, indicating that Omicron was already present in the Netherlands.
In South Africa, the country’s most populous province, Gauteng, home to about 15 million people, and most of the new daily incidents reported in the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria are in this category.
At the White House on Wednesday, Dr. Fawcett said he was “not convinced” that the new test requirements for international travelers, which administration officials are currently weighing, would have helped catch the case earlier. The test was performed immediately after the patient began to experience what was described as mild symptoms.
Dr. Fawcett added that the federal government may change its definition of “full vaccination” so that international travelers must take booster shots before entering the United States.
Asked if Americans should be free to attend holiday parties and drink soft drinks without masks, he said it depends on the size of the convention.
“During the holiday season, you are vaccinated in a home setting with the family you know, your acquaintances, without wearing a mask and having dinner and reception, you can feel safe,” said Dr. Fawcett said. But in large public settings where everyone is vaccinated it is unclear whether, he said, people should wear masks except to eat or drink.
Michael D. Shearer reports from Washington, Sean Hubble from Sacramento, and Ronnie Karin from Robin New York. The report was contributed by Jim Tankersley And Sheryl Gay Stalberg From Washington, Jill Cowan From Los Angeles, and Aina J. Mine From London.
