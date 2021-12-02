U.S. Reports Its 1st Omicron Case, in a California Traveler

WASHINGTON – A traveler to South Africa was diagnosed with the Omicron coronavirus type in the United States for the first time on Wednesday, as scientists around the world study whether the variant is more infected or viral than its predecessor.

The San Francisco resident is in isolation and is undergoing aggressive contact tracing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. The agency said the person was fully vaccinated without a booster shot, and was showing mild symptoms that were improving.

The discovery prompted the Biden administration to renew the call for everyone to be fully vaccinated and, if eligible, receive a booster. This also happened when the CDC asked the airlines for the names and contact details of all passengers who boarded the flight to the United States from November 29 and flew to South Africa in the last two weeks.

The World Health Organization has warned that the risk posed by the type first identified in South Africa on Thursday is “very high”. More than 20 countries have discovered this type.