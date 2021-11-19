U.S. Rests Its Case in the Elizabeth Holmes’s Trial

SAN JOSE, California – For the past 11 weeks, prosecutors have been disclosing emails from desperate investors. They set aside fake documents along with the original ones. He called dozens of witnesses who accused him of fraud and evasion.

And on Friday, after questioning his 29th witness, prosecutors completed their argument against Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood test start-up Theranos. In a case that was billed as a referendum on Silicon Valley start-up culture, Ms. Holmes pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of defrauding investors on Thernos technology and business.

The plaintiff’s dismissal of her case is a major turning point in Ms. Holmes’ case, whose rise and fall captivated the public and who were captured as a symbol of the tech industry’s hubris and a symbol of the grift culture of the past decade.

For weeks, prosecutors tried to portray Ms. Holmes, 37, as a liar who created Thernos at a 9 billion start-up and knowing all about the company’s blood tests, which were branded revolutionary, weren’t working. Prosecutors systematically outlined Ms. Holmes ‘six main areas of fraud, including Thernos’ work with military and pharmaceutical companies, his professional performance, and the accuracy of his blood tests.