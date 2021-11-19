U.S. Rests Its Case in the Elizabeth Holmes’s Trial
SAN JOSE, California – For the past 11 weeks, prosecutors have been disclosing emails from desperate investors. They set aside fake documents along with the original ones. He called dozens of witnesses who accused him of fraud and evasion.
And on Friday, after questioning his 29th witness, prosecutors completed their argument against Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood test start-up Theranos. In a case that was billed as a referendum on Silicon Valley start-up culture, Ms. Holmes pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of defrauding investors on Thernos technology and business.
The plaintiff’s dismissal of her case is a major turning point in Ms. Holmes’ case, whose rise and fall captivated the public and who were captured as a symbol of the tech industry’s hubris and a symbol of the grift culture of the past decade.
For weeks, prosecutors tried to portray Ms. Holmes, 37, as a liar who created Thernos at a 9 billion start-up and knowing all about the company’s blood tests, which were branded revolutionary, weren’t working. Prosecutors systematically outlined Ms. Holmes ‘six main areas of fraud, including Thernos’ work with military and pharmaceutical companies, his professional performance, and the accuracy of his blood tests.
Her lawyers are now expected to argue that Theranos is not just a failure and a fraud, raising the question of whether Ms. Holmes will take a stand in her own defense. In the filing, her lawyers have indicated that she is likely to testify.
The complexity of the lawsuit is high. If convicted, Ms. Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of fraud, and government prosecutors would be encouraged to pursue more start-ups that would spread the truth about raising funds. The acquittal could send a message that Silicon Valley start-ups, which have exploded in power and wealth over the past decade, are hard to keep track.
“When plaintiffs rest their case, they are basically saying that they have enough to tell the jury to convict the defendant,” said Andre Spector, a lawyer for Brian Cave Leighton Pesner and a former federal prosecutor in New York’s Eastern District. He said the defense expected the case to be held instead of allowing the jury to decide whether the prosecutor failed to prove his case.
Ms. Holmes, a graduate of Stanford University who founded Theranos in 2003 and raised $ 945 million from investors, pleaded guilty in 2018 to fraud. Her case has been plagued by delays for many years: first the procedure, then the epidemic, and finally, Ku. Holmes gave birth in August.
When the trial finally began in September, prosecutors called former investors, partners and Thernos employees to testify. Jim Mattis, retired four-star Marine Corps general and former Secretary of Defense who was the director of Theranos, took the role, as well as the former director of Theranos Lab who interrogated six difficult days. In a very real moment, a forensic expert read a text message between Ms. Holmes and her then boyfriend and Ramesh Balwani, a business partner in Theranos, known as Sunny.
This week, Alan Eisenman, an early investor in Theranos, testified that Ms. Holmes broke up with him and threatened him when he asked her for more information about the company. Yet even after that treatment, Mr. Eisenman poured more money into the start-up, believing that his fast-growing business would give wealth to supporters like him.
Asked today to understand the value of his Theranos stock, Mr. “It’s not a myth, it’s a conclusion,” Eisenman said. It costs nothing. “
The plaintiff’s most compelling evidence includes a series of certification reports sent by Ms. Holmes to potential investors and partners that appear to indicate that the pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Shering-Plus, have endorsed Thernos’ technology. Representatives of each company testified that they did not approve of Thernos’ blood test and were surprised to see their company logos attached to the report.
Daniel Adeline, who worked at Theranos and was the brother of Ms. Holmes’ Christian brother, testified that the start-up showed fake demonstrations of its machines to potential investors, concealing technical failures and throwing out unusual blood test results.
Mr. Mattis testified that he was not aware of any agreement between Theranos and the military to place machines on Medvec helicopters or on the battlefield, as Ms. Holmes had repeatedly told investors.
The plaintiff ended his trial with the testimony of journalist Roger Parloff, who wrote a monthly cover story about Ms. Holmes and helped her compliment him. Mr. Parloff’s article was sent to a number of investors as part of Ms. Holmes’ game.
However, some key witnesses who were absent from the courtroom were on the plaintiff’s list. Ms. Holmes’s rise was helped by her association with business moguls such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger and senior politicians such as Admiral Gary Roughead and lawyer David Boyce. Theranos was knocked down by some whistle-blowers, such as George Schultz, the grandson of George Schultz, a former secretary of state sitting on the board of Theranos. None of them testified.
Mr Balwani, who was accused of cheating with Mr Holmes, was also absent and had to face trial the following year. His role as a fiery defender of Theranos followed the questioning of the company, a testament to the background of the majority.
At almost every turn, Ms. Holmes’ lawyers tried to limit the evidence. They attacked investors’ credibility, using legal disclaimers to show that investors knew they were gambling on young start-ups. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. At one point, he instructed Erica Cheung, the chief whistle-blower working in Theranos’ laboratory, to read the entire organizational chart of the people working in the lab so that she could play a small role in the overall operation.
The defense successfully argued against Ms. Holmes for reducing the number of frauds. The patient, who underwent a suspicious test from Theranos, was barred from testifying earlier this month.
Ms. Holmes’s lawyers will try to shed light on her relationship with Mr. Balwani. The two secretly dated. In the court filing, Ms. Holmes alleged that she was emotionally abusive and controlled. Mr Balwani’s lawyers have denied the allegations.
Ms Holmes’ testimony is likely to revive the media circus around the early days of the trial, which died during the weeks leading up to the testimony. It will also open for her to cross-examine potentially damaging plaintiffs or perjurers.
“Most criminal defendants do not testify, especially in white-collar cases where the government faces many challenges, such as proving intent, and sometimes even proving that a crime has occurred,” he said. Specter said. Ms. Holmes’ case is different, she said, because the crime is clear and the evidence is easy to understand.
Throughout the process, Ms. Holmes was quiet in the courtroom, whispering only to her lawyer or family members. But the jury heard her defending Thernos vigorously against allegations of fraud in video interviews played in court. They also heard her confess.
“I am the founder and CEO of this company,” she said in a video. “I am responsible for everything that happens in this company.”
