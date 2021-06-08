U.S. Seizes Share of Ransom From Hackers in Colonial Pipeline Attack

WASHINGTON — The Justice Division mentioned on Monday that it had seized a lot of the ransom {that a} main U.S. pipeline operator had paid final month to a Russian hacking collective, turning the tables on the hackers by reaching right into a digital pockets to grab again hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in cryptocurrency.

Investigators in latest weeks traced 75 Bitcoins price greater than $4 million that Colonial Pipeline had paid to the hackers because the assault shut down its pc methods, prompting gas shortages, a spike in gasoline costs and chaos at airways.

Federal investigators tracked the ransom because it moved by means of a maze of a minimum of 23 completely different digital accounts belonging to DarkSide, the hacking group, earlier than touchdown in one {that a} federal decide allowed them to interrupt into, in response to legislation enforcement officers and court docket paperwork.

The Justice Division mentioned it seized 63.7 Bitcoins, valued at about $2.3 million. (The worth of a Bitcoin has dropped over the previous month.)