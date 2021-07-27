U.S. Sells One-of-a-Kind Wu-Tang Album to Cover Martin Shkreli’s Debt

A one-of-a-kind album recorded by the Wu-Tang Clan and auctioned off to disgraced pharmaceutical executive and hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli was purchased by an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed sum of money, federal prosecutors who have seized said the album three years ago.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the sale of the only known copy of the album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” in a press release Tuesday. The terms of the sale required the government to keep the purchase price and the buyer secret, but the sale satisfied the balance Mr. Shkreli owed the government, according to the press release.

The single album – more akin to a work of art than a standard record – was seized by the government in 2018 after a judge said it could be used to pay for part of the 7.36 million dollars that Mr. Shkreli owed.

Mr Shkreli’s attorney, Brianne E. Murphy, said she had no information on the buyer, but said she was happy that Mr Shkreli had satisfied his forfeiture balance and “was closing this chapter”.