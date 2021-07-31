U.S. Shifts Tactics Against Virus in Days With Mask Guidance

What a difference a single week can make. In just a matter of days, state and local authorities imposed warrants to wear masks, companies pushed back workers back to their offices, and the federal government and the military pressured their employees to go. get vaccinated.

It started on Tuesday when federal health officials turned around and recommended that even people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus again wear masks in indoor public spaces in parts of the country where the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus has increases. They also said everyone in public schools should wear a mask, sparking heated debates across the country.

Some state and local governments, schools and businesses have rushed to follow the new guidelines, while others have defiantly said they will not. On Friday in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order giving parents the final say on their children’s wearing masks to school.

Government documents released to the media on Friday painted a grim picture of the Delta variant as being more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness, and more capable of piercing vaccines than other known versions of the virus. A document says officials must recognize that “the war has changed.”