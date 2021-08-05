U.S. Struggles in Skateboarding as Men’s Park Heads to Finals

Reynolds finished 13th, Wright 11th, and they weren’t the only big names to miss the final. Among others, the Swede Oskar Rozenberg, considered a big favorite for the medals, struggled to stay on his feet and finished in 17th place.

The ousted, including the Americans, place their enthusiasm for the Olympic arrival of skateboarding above any personal disappointment.

“I was trying not to let my hopes get too high because I was in the first run and there are 20 of the best riders in the world here,” said Reynolds. “So I was just watching it and cheering on pretty much everyone, because we’re all here to skate, you know. And everyone killed him, so I’m just so glad to be here.

Three Brazilian skaters reached the final, scheduled for later today, finishing among the top four qualifiers: Luiz Francisco, Pedro Quintas and Pedro Barros.

Park is contested in a deep, asymmetrical bowl of steep slopes and contours. The athletes were treated to three runs, ending after 45 seconds or one fall. The best score counted. For the finals, the scores will be reset to zero.

Skateboarding made its debut at these Olympics, and skaters from Japan have dominated so far, winning gold in the top three events: men’s and women’s street and women’s park. This is expected to boost the sport’s popularity in Japan, where skateboarding’s long history has mostly taken place in the shadows.

The other theme of skateboarding at these Summer Games has been the age of many top competitors. There is no minimum age requirement for skateboarding at the Olympics, so five of the six youngest athletes at the Olympics were skateboarders, all women.