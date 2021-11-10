U.S. Sues Uber, Saying it Discriminated Against People With Disabilities
SAN FRANCISCO – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Uber on Wednesday, alleging the company discriminated against disabled passengers by charging them fees when it takes longer for disabled passengers to get into ride-hauling vehicles.
The lawsuit stems from a fee policy established by Uber in 2016 to compensate drivers who waited more than two minutes for passengers to arrive. The company had not previously paid drivers for their time until the ride started, which sometimes frustrated those who had to wait long for passengers.
But the Justice Department said Uber did not adjust the waiting time fee for people with disabilities, in violation of the American with Disability Act, a federal law that prohibits discrimination by private transportation companies. It will take time for a passenger to break a wheelchair or walker and get into the car, or it will take extra time for a blind passenger to get to the car, the Justice Department said. Even though Uber knew who needed extra time because of the disability, the company charged a waiting fee two minutes later, the suit said.
“The transport services that Uber and other companies provide must ensure equal access for all, including people with disabilities,” said Kristen Clark, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s civil rights department.
Uber said Wednesday it is discussing its wait-time policies with the Department of Justice, which is intended only for drivers who wait for drivers and not for passengers who take extra time to get in the car. The company said it had returned the money to disabled riders who notified the company that they had been charged. Last week, it also updated the policy of automatically waiving waiting time charges for passengers who said they were disabled.
Uber spokesman Matt Coleman said in a statement that the lawsuit was “surprising and disappointing.” He added, “We fundamentally disagree that our policies violate the ADA and will continue to improve our products to support the ability of everyone to move easily in their community.”
The Justice Department had earlier investigated the elevator because its drivers refused to allow passengers to travel in a wheelchair or walker. Lift settled the allegations last year and agreed to amend its wheelchair policies, paying four passengers between 4,000 and $ 30,000 in damages and $ 40,000 in civil fines.
The Justice Department had previously investigated Uber for data breaches in 2014 and 2016. Last year, the agency accused a former Uber executive of trying to hide a 2016 hack from federal investigators.
The new lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks a court order restraining Uber from discriminating against people with disabilities. Uber also urges the court to change the waiting time policy for people with disabilities, train its employees and drivers under American Disability Act, compensate customers affected by the waiting time policy, and pay civil penalties.
#Sues #Uber #Discriminated #People #Disabilities
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.