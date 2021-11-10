U.S. Sues Uber, Saying it Discriminated Against People With Disabilities

SAN FRANCISCO – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Uber on Wednesday, alleging the company discriminated against disabled passengers by charging them fees when it takes longer for disabled passengers to get into ride-hauling vehicles.

The lawsuit stems from a fee policy established by Uber in 2016 to compensate drivers who waited more than two minutes for passengers to arrive. The company had not previously paid drivers for their time until the ride started, which sometimes frustrated those who had to wait long for passengers.

But the Justice Department said Uber did not adjust the waiting time fee for people with disabilities, in violation of the American with Disability Act, a federal law that prohibits discrimination by private transportation companies. It will take time for a passenger to break a wheelchair or walker and get into the car, or it will take extra time for a blind passenger to get to the car, the Justice Department said. Even though Uber knew who needed extra time because of the disability, the company charged a waiting fee two minutes later, the suit said.

“The transport services that Uber and other companies provide must ensure equal access for all, including people with disabilities,” said Kristen Clark, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s civil rights department.