U.S. Threat to Squeeze Russia’s Economy Is a Tactic With a Mixed Record
LONDON – When Russian troops invaded Ukraine and occupied Crimea in 2014, the Obama administration responded with a slate of financial sanctions that ultimately imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and businesses and restricted investment and trade in the country’s key finance, oil and military sectors. .
Now, with Russian troops crowding the border with Ukraine, the White House National Security Adviser has announced that President Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir V. this week. He looked into Putin’s eyes and said, “We are ready for what we did not do in 2014. Let’s do it now. “
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Historically, financial constraints have certainly had a mixed track record, with more failures than successes. And the biggest blow to the Russian economy – such as trying to tighten controls on oil exports – will also be difficult for US allies in Europe.
“We’ve seen over and over again that sanctions make it very difficult to change key policies,” said Jeffrey Scott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics who has been researching the subject for decades. “It’s a limited toolbox.”
The best chance of success is when one country has a significant economic advantage over the other and the strategic objective is limited. Scott said – however none of these conditions apply in this case. Mr Putin has made it clear that he considers Russia’s actions in Ukraine an issue of national security. And outside of the oil industry, Russia’s international trade and investment is limited, especially in the United States.
With direct military intervention essentially off the table, Biden administration officials have listed a number of options, including Mr. These include imposing financial sanctions on Putin’s close friends and supporters, blocking the conversion of the ruble into dollars, and putting pressure on Germany to block a new gas pipeline between Russia and Russia. Northern Europe since opening.
Work on the pipeline – called Nord Stream 2 – has been completed, but it is awaiting approval from Germany’s energy regulator before it can begin operating.
Any request from Washington coincides with a change of leadership in Berlin. New Chancellor Olaf Schulz and his cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday. He has not yet made any concrete statement about the pipeline. However, gas reserves in Europe are now remarkably low and there is concern about shortages and rising prices as winter approaches.
Russia supplies about a third of Europe’s gas through the existing Nord Stream pipeline, and has already been accused of blocking supplies as a way to pressure Germany to approve Nord Stream 2.
Washington may impose more comprehensive sanctions on certain companies and banks in Russia, which would drastically reduce investment and production in the energy sector. The risk of imposing tougher sanctions on a company like Gazprom, which supplies natural gas, is that Russia could retaliate by reducing its supply to Europe.
“It will hurt Russia, but it will also hurt Europe,” Mr Scott said.
In a bid to increase pressure, James Nixi, director of the Russia-Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank, suggested that financially squeezing the elites who helped Mr Putin stay in power could be a way to bring more targeted pressure.
“I would put a good premium on the inner and outer circles around Putin, who have ties to the regime again,” he said.
At the moment, the skepticism about the possible actions of the United States is useful, he added: “It’s better if the Russians guess.”
Russia, the United States and the European Union – which on Wednesday proposed increasing their power to use economic sanctions – are all playing a game of guessing to achieve their strategic objectives. Russia is deploying troops along the border and at the same time insists that Ukraine will not join NATO, while the West is warning that an invasion would have painful economic consequences.
One of the most extreme measures is to remove Russia from the international payment system known as SWIFT, which was done to Iran.
In 2019, the then Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry A. Medvedev called the threat “like a declaration of war.”
Maria Shagina, in a report from the Carnegie Moscow Center, argued that such a move would be disastrous for Russia, at least in the short term. “The cutoff will put an end to all international transactions, increase currency volatility and lead to massive capital outflows,” she wrote this year.
The SWIFT system, based in Belgium, handles international payments from thousands of banks in more than 200 countries.
Since 2014, Moscow has taken steps to eliminate the risk by developing its own system for processing domestic credit card transactions, she noted. But this is another measure that will affect European countries more than the United States because they do a lot of business with Russia.
Many economic and political analysts have suggested that restricting access to SWIFT would be a last resort.
Erie W., professor of psychology at the University of Maryland. Kruglansky said that when evaluating the impact of sanctions, even economists often overlook important psychological aspects.
He says sanctions can work when leaders are more concerned about economic issues than anything else, but he does not think the Russian leader falls into that category. For Mr. Kruglansky, powerful dictators like Mr. Putin are motivated by their own sense of self-importance, and threats are likely to intensify rather than encourage compromise.
Considering the Ukraine-related sanctions, the effect is negligible, said Mr. Chatham House. Said Nixi.
“Russians have learned to live with many of these things, partly because implementation is slow or bad, and the effects on the Russian economy are manageable,” he added.
Success can be defined in many ways. Mr Nixi said the 2014 measures largely prevented the Kremlin from pursuing further military intervention in Ukraine. A report by the Atlantic Council, a think tank focused on international relations, released this spring, found similar findings.
The sanctions did not force Russia to withdraw its annexation of Crimea, he said. Nixi said, however, that he must have persuaded Mr Putin to take more aggressive action – at least so far.
