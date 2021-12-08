U.S. Threat to Squeeze Russia’s Economy Is a Tactic With a Mixed Record

Russia supplies about a third of Europe’s gas through the existing Nord Stream pipeline, and has already been accused of blocking supplies as a way to pressure Germany to approve Nord Stream 2.

Washington may impose more comprehensive sanctions on certain companies and banks in Russia, which would drastically reduce investment and production in the energy sector. The risk of imposing tougher sanctions on a company like Gazprom, which supplies natural gas, is that Russia could retaliate by reducing its supply to Europe.

“It will hurt Russia, but it will also hurt Europe,” Mr Scott said.

In a bid to increase pressure, James Nixi, director of the Russia-Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank, suggested that financially squeezing the elites who helped Mr Putin stay in power could be a way to bring more targeted pressure.

“I would put a good premium on the inner and outer circles around Putin, who have ties to the regime again,” he said.

At the moment, the skepticism about the possible actions of the United States is useful, he added: “It’s better if the Russians guess.”

Russia, the United States and the European Union – which on Wednesday proposed increasing their power to use economic sanctions – are all playing a game of guessing to achieve their strategic objectives. Russia is deploying troops along the border and at the same time insists that Ukraine will not join NATO, while the West is warning that an invasion would have painful economic consequences.