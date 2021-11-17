U.S. to Buy Enough of Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Pills for 10 Million People

One of the new rapid tests costs $ 7, and by the end of the year the total supply will be about 10 times that of August, federal officials said.

Updated November 16, 2021, 6:16 PM ET

A senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh A. Adalja said, “You have more availability and more coming online.

“But their full potential is still not being used,” he added, adding that “rapid testing for those antiviral tests is going to be critical.”

One big hurdle, at least initially, is likely to be availability. By mid-March, the majority of government supplies of antiviral pills are expected from Merck. The government has ordered about 3 million treatment courses from the company, with two million more options, about $ 700 per person.

Pfizer expects to produce enough pills for more than 180,000 people by the end of the year, but it expects the majority of treatments to be provided by the federal government between March and September.

This means that the drug, which appears to be less effective in the study, will initially have higher doses. Given within three days of the onset of symptoms, the Pfizer pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent. When the merc pill is given within five days of the onset of symptoms, it is only 50 percent effective, although comparisons are inaccurate due to the different composition and timing of clinical trials.

Both drugs are formulated for people over 65 years of age or with a medical condition at risk of severe covidosis. Pfizer only presented data showing the effectiveness of the treatment for non-vaccinated people at high risk, although officials said the company could later submit more data as clinical trials progress. Company spokeswoman Kit Langley said that depending on what the clinical trials showed, the request could be expanded later. Which groups are eligible to take the pill depends on the Food and Drug Administration.