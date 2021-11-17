U.S. to Buy Enough of Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Pills for 10 Million People
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration plans to pay more than $ 5 billion for a stockpile of Pfizer’s new Covid-19 tablet, enough for about 10 million courses of treatment over the next 10 months, according to people familiar with the deal.
Senior federal health officials believe the drug is a powerful weapon against covid. When high-risk non-vaccinated test groups of people who have symptoms are immediately given the drug, the drug rapidly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.
Pfizer on Tuesday applied for federal authorization of the drug on an emergency basis. A similar pill, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could be authorized in early December, meaning there could be a limited weekly supply at the pharmacy. Pfizer is treated with a diet of 30 pills in five days; Merck needs 40 pills in five days.
Antiviral drugs have helped raise hopes among senior administration officials that the United States will be able to curb the destructive toll of the Delta type and its predecessors. Some experts believe that the worst coronavirus in the country has spread across the country (or across the continent), with more than four out of every five Americans aged 12 and over receiving at least partial vaccination.
Others say the outbreak has only reached the plateau and could return easily, especially with the onset of winter. After a decline of more than a month, the average number of daily cases has started to increase.
An associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. David Dowdy said, “I think this will change the way new oral antiviral covid is managed.
“This will help reduce the burden on hospitals and the death toll,” he said, adding that “even without these pills, the number is declining.”
Antiviral drugs are a new class of treatment for covid that is expected to reach far more patients than others. Monoclonal antibody treatment usually requires infusion, usually given in an outpatient clinic. Antiviral pills, in comparison, are picked up at the pharmacy and taken orally at home.
Their promise depends to some extent on a quick over-the-counter check, as the pills have been shown to work for five days or less after symptoms appear. The government has pledged $ 3 billion for rapid testing, and the Food and Drug Administration has approved dozens of them.
One of the new rapid tests costs $ 7, and by the end of the year the total supply will be about 10 times that of August, federal officials said.
A senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh A. Adalja said, “You have more availability and more coming online.
“But their full potential is still not being used,” he added, adding that “rapid testing for those antiviral tests is going to be critical.”
One big hurdle, at least initially, is likely to be availability. By mid-March, the majority of government supplies of antiviral pills are expected from Merck. The government has ordered about 3 million treatment courses from the company, with two million more options, about $ 700 per person.
Pfizer expects to produce enough pills for more than 180,000 people by the end of the year, but it expects the majority of treatments to be provided by the federal government between March and September.
This means that the drug, which appears to be less effective in the study, will initially have higher doses. Given within three days of the onset of symptoms, the Pfizer pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent. When the merc pill is given within five days of the onset of symptoms, it is only 50 percent effective, although comparisons are inaccurate due to the different composition and timing of clinical trials.
Both drugs are formulated for people over 65 years of age or with a medical condition at risk of severe covidosis. Pfizer only presented data showing the effectiveness of the treatment for non-vaccinated people at high risk, although officials said the company could later submit more data as clinical trials progress. Company spokeswoman Kit Langley said that depending on what the clinical trials showed, the request could be expanded later. Which groups are eligible to take the pill depends on the Food and Drug Administration.
Merck, who applied for authorization of his drug last month, said the agency would decide whether to authorize it for vaccinated people as well as for non-vaccinated people. A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration on antibiotics will meet later this month to discuss Merck’s drug.
“I think it’s a powerful new tool in terms of keeping people alive and keeping them out of the hospital,” said Dr. Dodi. “But the people who are going to get this are people who can be diagnosed quickly and who are at risk enough that someone thinks they need to go to the hospital.”
Pfizer and Merck plan to increase production over the next year. Pfizer said it would be able to produce enough tablets to cover more than 21 million people in the first half of next year and 50 million by the end of the year.
Australia and Britain have already cut off some supplies. Pfizer said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to allow other manufacturers to make and sell cheaper tablets for use in 95 developing countries.
The U.S. government initially planned to order 1.7 million courses of Pfizer’s treatment, with 3.3 million additional options, about $ 700 per course. But under the दश 10 million treatment agreement, the cost is expected to be significantly lower – perhaps कमी 180 less per treatment.
The deal is not yet final, but an announcement is expected this week.
