U.S. to Place Travel Restrictions on South Africa, Other Countries



He said there had been some successful transitions between those who were cured of the delta type and those who had been vaccinated.

But at the same time, he said, scientists do not know the severity of the new type of infection. It is quite possible that it spreads more rapidly but causes less serious disease.

“You don’t want to say don’t worry, and you don’t want to say you have to worry about getting sick yourself, because we’re gathering information fast,” he said. And the ups and downs are really sharp. “

Biden administration officials said they were working with health officials in other countries to find out more about the practice.

The president of the Department of Medical Ethics at the University of Pennsylvania and an adviser to the president during his transition, Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel said, “Restricting travel will reduce his arrival, not stop him from coming.” “It simply came to our notice then. The environment in which it occurs cannot be inevitable. We can change the climate. “

Mr. Biden said Friday that the emergence of the Omicron type is another reason for vaccinated Americans to get a booster, and another reason for non-vaccinated Americans to be vaccinated – Dr. Fawcett echoed. And Mr Biden said the development should force nations that do not have access to the international community or suffer from low vaccination rates to donate more vaccines.

Michael Osterhome, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota who advised Mr Biden during his transition, said the administration had little choice but to impose a travel ban.

But Dr. Osterholm said it could take time for scientists to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against this type and how infected they are. One way to find out is through laboratory studies, which will take several weeks, he said. Another way is to follow up successful cases in people who have already been vaccinated, which can take months.