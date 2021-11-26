U.S. to Place Travel Restrictions on South Africa, Other Countries

President Biden will ban travel from South Africa and seven other African countries in an effort to include a troubling new strain of the coronavirus, a senior administration official said Friday, although he said it was impossible to prevent it from entering the United States.

From Monday, the administration will ban travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Iswatini, Mozambique and Malawi from coming to the United States, officials said.

The travel ban will not apply to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, officials said. But they will have to show a negative coronavirus test before coming to the United States.

Dr. Anthony S. Mr Biden made the decision after being briefed by advisers, including Fawcett, who said in an interview on Friday that the disease was spreading rapidly and that he and other health officials in the United States were consulting with South Africa. The White House announced the decision after scientists called a new type of omecron “worrying” by the World Health Organization.