U.S. to Place Travel Restrictions on South Africa, Other Countries
President Biden will ban travel from South Africa and seven other African countries in an effort to include a troubling new strain of the coronavirus, a senior administration official said Friday, although he said it was impossible to prevent it from entering the United States.
From Monday, the administration will ban travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Iswatini, Mozambique and Malawi from coming to the United States, officials said.
The travel ban will not apply to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, officials said. But they will have to show a negative coronavirus test before coming to the United States.
Dr. Anthony S. Mr Biden made the decision after being briefed by advisers, including Fawcett, who said in an interview on Friday that the disease was spreading rapidly and that he and other health officials in the United States were consulting with South Africa. The White House announced the decision after scientists called a new type of omecron “worrying” by the World Health Organization.
The administration will not prevent the virus from entering the United States by imposing travel restrictions; In fact, experts say, it may already be here. But health officials and pharmaceutical companies can take time to determine if existing vaccines work against a new type – and if not, to develop a new vaccine.
“He’s going to buy us some time,” said Dr. Fawcett said. “It will not be possible to keep this infection out of the country. The question is: can you reduce it?
Dr. Fawcett said the new strain has about 30 mutations, and about 10 of them are on the viral side, which is related to immunity and immune protection. This suggests that the virus may be more contagious, and that “some more remains to be determined” from current vaccines.
He said there had been some successful transitions between those who were cured of the delta type and those who had been vaccinated.
But at the same time, he said, scientists do not know the severity of the new type of infection. It is quite possible that it spreads more rapidly but causes less serious disease.
“You don’t want to say don’t worry, and you don’t want to say you have to worry about getting sick yourself, because we’re gathering information fast,” he said. And the ups and downs are really sharp. “
Biden administration officials said they were working with health officials in other countries to find out more about the practice.
The president of the Department of Medical Ethics at the University of Pennsylvania and an adviser to the president during his transition, Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel said, “Restricting travel will reduce his arrival, not stop him from coming.” “It simply came to our notice then. The environment in which it occurs cannot be inevitable. We can change the climate. “
Mr. Biden said Friday that the emergence of the Omicron type is another reason for vaccinated Americans to get a booster, and another reason for non-vaccinated Americans to be vaccinated – Dr. Fawcett echoed. And Mr Biden said the development should force nations that do not have access to the international community or suffer from low vaccination rates to donate more vaccines.
Michael Osterhome, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota who advised Mr Biden during his transition, said the administration had little choice but to impose a travel ban.
But Dr. Osterholm said it could take time for scientists to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against this type and how infected they are. One way to find out is through laboratory studies, which will take several weeks, he said. Another way is to follow up successful cases in people who have already been vaccinated, which can take months.
#Place #Travel #Restrictions #South #Africa #Countries
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.