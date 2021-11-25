U.S. to Prioritize Prosecution of Unruly Air Passengers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Wednesday instructed prosecutors to prioritize federal criminal prosecution on commercial flights, as millions of passengers make their way through the United States for Thanksgiving, the country’s longest-running holiday.

As travel in the United States approaches epidemic levels, the federal government has stepped up criminal proceedings on flights, especially for passengers refusing to comply with the Covid Protocol. In some cases, passengers have attacked or threatened the flight attendant.

Federal law prohibits attacks, intimidation and threats of violence that disrupt flight workers, as well as other criminal acts that may occur during the flight.

Reports filed in the Aviation Safety Reporting System database by Flight Attendant describe the sometimes confusing, uninterrupted workplace where passengers routinely abuse airline staff.