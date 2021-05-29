U.S. to Reimpose Sanctions on Belarus Over Forced Plane Landing

The Biden administration mentioned late Friday that it could reimpose financial sanctions on sure state-owned firms in Belarus, the newest diplomatic pushback from a Western authorities after the nation’s authoritarian chief pressured down a European passenger jet final weekend.

The airplane, a Ryanair Boeing 737 headed from Greece to Lithuania, was touring by Belarusian airspace on Sunday when it was diverted and compelled to land in Minsk, the capital, with an escort from a fighter jet. Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian opposition journalist who had been residing in exile overseas, was detained alongside along with his girlfriend after the airplane landed.

Belarus’s president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, a brutal and eccentric strongman, has claimed that he rerouted the airplane due to an emailed bomb menace, not to seize Mr. Protasevich. However a Swiss e-mail supplier has mentioned that the e-mail cited by the Belarusian authorities was despatched after the airplane had already been diverted.