U.S. Tries to Convince Arab Allies It Isn’t Quitting Middle East
MANAMA, Bahrain – The Biden administration is trying to convince its Arab allies that the United States, despite appearing to be on the contrary, is not fed up with the region and is on its way to the door.
This is a tough sale. At a meeting in Bahrain on Saturday on the eve of global talks to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III faced tough questions about how Arab allies would have to deal with the whiplash of US national security policy. Which raises itself every four to eight years with a new president.
President Biden is now President Donald J. As Trump seeks to undo President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, some Arab allies have expressed frustration that they are stuck in the middle and have to go their own way. The United Arab Emirates, for example, is taking steps to reduce its own tensions with Tehran, after years of harsh tone.
The embarrassing US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August after 20 years, the announcement of the withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq later this year and the Biden administration’s recent campaign to make China China’s biggest and most serious national security priority have all come together. In the Middle East, which has been a hotbed of American national security for the past 20 years, it seems to have slipped out.
Farhad Aladdin, chairman of the Iraq Advisory Council, a research institute based in Baghdad, said: Mr Austin was speaking during a question-and-answer session on Saturday at the International Institute for Strategic Studies conference in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. “Your partners in the scene are worried and some of them are running for cover.”
The Secretary of Defense sought to reassure his Bahraini counterpart that the United States would remain involved in the Middle East. Referring to the “lot of anger I hear”, Mr Austin asserted that “we will not give up this interest going forward.”
As part of this weekend’s political engagement, White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and Mr. Biden’s envoy to Iran, Robert Male, joined the defense secretary in Manama.
Mr Austin said the Biden administration would try to resist Iran, even as the United States sought to revive the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Mr Trump. It is the latest round of talks to revive the agreement Starting November 29th In Vienna, and officials were privately pessimistic that progress would soon be made.
“We are committed to a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue,” Mr Austin said. “But if Iran is not serious about participating, we will look at all the options needed to keep the United States safe.”
Those options are limited. If Mr Trump, due to all his hostile feelings about Tehran, refrains from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, then for fear of another long-term US investment in the region, Mr Biden is unlikely to take such action, the aides acknowledged. , No matter how many “options” Mr Austin mentions. In fact, the United States has been so wary of undermining the growing nuclear debate that the administration has so far refrained from responding to Iran over an armed drone strike on a U.S. military base in southern Syria last month.
US officials say they believe the drone strike, which did not cause any casualties, was carried out by Iran in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Syria.
20 Oct. Five so-called suicide drones were launched at the U.S. base in Al Tanaf on Tuesday, in what U.S. Central Command called a “deliberate and coordinated” attack. A senior U.S. military official said there were only two explosions, but they were filled with ball bearings and a shrapnel with “clear intent to kill.”
Most of the 200 U.S. troops stationed at the base, whose main role is training Syrian militias to fight Islamic State, were withdrawn just hours after receiving intelligence from Israeli intelligence, officials said.
U.S. officials say they believe Iran directed and supplied the attacking proxy forces. Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iranian media have praised it.
#Convince #Arab #Allies #Isnt #Quitting #Middle #East
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.