MANAMA, Bahrain – The Biden administration is trying to convince its Arab allies that the United States, despite appearing to be on the contrary, is not fed up with the region and is on its way to the door.

This is a tough sale. At a meeting in Bahrain on Saturday on the eve of global talks to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III faced tough questions about how Arab allies would have to deal with the whiplash of US national security policy. Which raises itself every four to eight years with a new president.

President Biden is now President Donald J. As Trump seeks to undo President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, some Arab allies have expressed frustration that they are stuck in the middle and have to go their own way. The United Arab Emirates, for example, is taking steps to reduce its own tensions with Tehran, after years of harsh tone.

The embarrassing US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August after 20 years, the announcement of the withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq later this year and the Biden administration’s recent campaign to make China China’s biggest and most serious national security priority have all come together. In the Middle East, which has been a hotbed of American national security for the past 20 years, it seems to have slipped out.