U.S. Warns Allies of Possible Russian Incursion as Troops Amass Near Ukraine
WASHINGTON – U.S. intelligence officials are warning allies that Russia has little time to prevent military action in Ukraine, forcing European countries to work with the United States to develop a package of economic and military measures to deter Moscow. American and European officials.
US officials say Russia has not yet decided what to do with its troops stationed near Ukraine, but the build-up is being taken seriously and the United States does not see it as a threat.
Everhill d. Heinz, director of national intelligence, traveled to Brussels this week to brief NATO ambassadors on the state of American intelligence and possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Ms. Haynes’s trip was long planned and involved a variety of issues, but officials informed her that growing concerns about Russia were among the short-term threats discussed.
The United States is also sharing intelligence with Ukraine. And on Friday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Millie was due to meet with Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Valery Zhaluzny to discuss Russia’s “movements in the region,” the joint staff said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir V. US and British intelligence has confirmed that Putin was considering military action to seize control of large parts of Ukraine or to establish a pro-Moscow government.
U.S. and allied officials sounded the alarm in April as Moscow set up a military base near the Ukrainian border. But the current buildup, which appears to involve more military and sophisticated weapons, has raised more concerns – particularly Russia’s jamming of Ukrainian surveillance drones. Ukraine’s use of one of its drones to attack separatist howitzers has also fueled hostilities, prompting Russia to launch jets.
“It’s not inevitable that there will be dynamic conflict, but all the pieces are in place,” said Frederick B. Hodges said the former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe is now at the center of European policy analysis. “If we, the West, appear to be unified and unwilling to work together, the risk of the Kremlin making a terrible miscalculation increases.”
Mr Putin is frustrated by the peace process established by France and Germany in 2014 after Russia seized control of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and sparked a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, US intelligence officials have told allies.
Some former officials say Mr Putin may be aiming to secure land routes between eastern Ukraine and Crimea. And American analysts believe Mr. Putin sees the next few months as a unique moment in action.
With German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaving the world stage, there is less pressure on Ukraine to grant concessions. Since there is no alliance in Germany, there is less leadership in Berlin.
Europe is increasingly dependent on cheap Russian gas supplies due to rising energy prices, especially as winter approaches and Europe’s gas reserves are declining. Fear of losing access to Russian energy could limit support for Europe’s tough sanctions.
Russia has already begun manipulating energy supplies in Europe, a Western official in Brussels said. When energy prices rise, officials say Mr Putin feels he has more latitude to act.
And according to current and former officials, Russia has more money for military operations due to rising prices and limited supplies.
If Russia takes military action against Ukraine, US officials want to create a “general prescription” for what the United States and Europe will do. There are parts of Russia’s economy that have not been subject to sanctions, but the United States needs to build support in Europe for the new measures to take effect.
On Thursday, as Ms. Haynes was leaving Brussels, the Senate confirmed that Julian Smith would be the next U.S. ambassador to NATO. Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has been blocking her nomination for months, complicating US efforts to respond to the growing threat posed by Ukraine.
In NATO, General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has given his own hints about Russia. Speaking in Berlin on Friday, Mr Stoltenberg described the “large and unusual” concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. “Russia needs to show transparency about its military build-up, increase and reduce tensions,” he said.
Russia sent troops to a site in Crimea called Cape Opoch and moved large numbers to the former warehouse complex near the Russian city of Pavlovsk. According to a recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the deployment of Russian tanks, Howitzer and Iskander short-range ballistic missiles is near the border with Ukraine.
Earlier in the week, Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, also said that the increase in Russian troops was a matter of concern. “We are not sure what Mr Putin is doing, but we are definitely watching these movements,” he said.
CIA Director William J. Burns has raised growing concerns about Russia’s intentions after he traveled to Moscow this month on President Biden’s orders, warning against any action against Ukraine.
US officials have warned Russia that it is unacceptable to use its forces or take more territory to threaten Ukraine, and there will be strong reactions from the West.
Some warned that it was too early to judge Moscow’s response, while others informed the meeting that Russia did not take the threat of a harsh response seriously.
Intelligence officials are still battling a possible connection between the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border and Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border.
Intelligence officials have not identified Russia’s direct involvement in the Belarussian border crisis, and some believe Belarussian President Alexander G. Lukashenko has engineered it with little or no input from Russia.
On Friday, the Polish government announced that Ms Haynes had met in Warsaw with Prime Minister Matthews Moraviki and other officials to discuss NATO’s “east side” security. The government said the meetings were held at the request of the United States.
Mr Putin has a long history of using drama in neighboring countries to further his own interests. NATO countries, a Western official said, need to keep in mind that the Belarusian crisis and the troop build-up on the Ukrainian border coincide.
“Putin has a lot of legs,” said Jim Townsend, a former senior Pentagon official. “I think he loves the twists and turns. It plays into his hands. All eyes are on the Belarusian border. In the meantime, he is concentrating on what he wants to do in Ukraine. “
Any response to Russia’s deployment should be carefully calibrated so that the situation does not escalate and Ukraine is not further threatened, US and European officials said.
“We have to be prepared to be tough,” Mr Townsend said. “We don’t have to bomb something. But we have to be smart about how we demonstrate our military capabilities. “
