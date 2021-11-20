WASHINGTON – U.S. intelligence officials are warning allies that Russia has little time to prevent military action in Ukraine, forcing European countries to work with the United States to develop a package of economic and military measures to deter Moscow. American and European officials.

US officials say Russia has not yet decided what to do with its troops stationed near Ukraine, but the build-up is being taken seriously and the United States does not see it as a threat.

Everhill d. Heinz, director of national intelligence, traveled to Brussels this week to brief NATO ambassadors on the state of American intelligence and possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Ms. Haynes’s trip was long planned and involved a variety of issues, but officials informed her that growing concerns about Russia were among the short-term threats discussed.

The United States is also sharing intelligence with Ukraine. And on Friday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Millie was due to meet with Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Valery Zhaluzny to discuss Russia’s “movements in the region,” the joint staff said in a statement.