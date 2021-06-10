U.S. Weighs Possibility of Airstrikes if Afghan Forces Face Crisis

Any extra airstrikes would require the president’s approval. Even then, officers indicated that such air assist could be laborious to maintain over a prolonged interval as a result of of the big logistical effort that will be needed given the American withdrawal. The US will depart all its air bases in Afghanistan by subsequent month, and any airstrikes would most probably should be launched from bases within the Persian Gulf.

A possible fall of Kabul is the disaster most probably to result in army intervention after U.S. troops depart, officers mentioned. Intervening to guard Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest metropolis, could be far much less sure, one official mentioned. Encroaching Taliban forces have more and more threatened a number of different city hubs in nearly each nook of the nation in latest months.

The dialogue suggests the diploma of concern in Washington concerning the capability of Afghanistan’s army to carry off the Taliban and keep management of Kabul and different inhabitants facilities.

And it’s the newest indication of the scramble by america to deal with the ramifications of Mr. Biden’s resolution in April to order a full withdrawal — a purpose that had eluded his two speedy predecessors, partially as a result of of opposition from the army.

Whether or not to supply air assist to Afghan safety forces after U.S. troops pull out is one of a number of main questions on Afghanistan coverage that the administration is grappling with as Mr. Biden prepares to satisfy NATO allies in Europe subsequent week.