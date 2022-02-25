World

‘U.S. will need to get involved’ if Russia invades NATO countries, top House Republican warns

A top Republican in the House Intelligence Committee said Russia’s blockade of Ukraine was a threat to the United States and told Gadget Clock that the United States should be involved in attacks on nearby NATO members.

“All we see is Russia, below [Russian President Vladimir] “This is a threat to Europe and to our NATO allies and therefore to the United States,” Republican Mike Turner told Gadget Clock.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after months of gathering troops on the country’s border and reached the capital after a day of fighting.

Putin has “publicly stated that his goal is to reunite the geographical area of ​​the Soviet Union, and that we must trust him,” Turner said. “I don’t think the U.S. military should be directly involved, but we have a role to play here that is very important.”

Russia-Ukraine war: Biden promises world order to collapse with global chaos

President Biden, promising to stand by Russia, tweeted in 2020 that “Vladimir Putin does not want me to be president. He does not want me to be our nominee. If you are wondering why – I am the only person who stands with him.” Fingers crossed. ”

Turner told Gadget Clock: “Vladimir Putin has publicly threatened the West and the United States. He has specifically included a nuclear weapons exercise in his exercises to attack Ukraine, which of course puts the United States, our cities, at risk.”

The Ohio Republican continued, “Whenever you have a leader of a nation violating international law and publicly threatening the world with weapons of mass destruction, we are entering a very difficult and very dangerous time.”

Thursday’s attack marks the second time Biden-led Putin has invaded Ukraine. When Biden was vice president in 2014, the Russian leader was approved after he annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian military exercise with tanks on February 7, 2022.

Turner told Gadget Clock that the Obama administration “did not come to the rescue” after invading Crimea and joining Russia.

Putin “sees an opportunity to be able to do this at minimal cost,” since the Biden administration showed “weakness” in withdrawing from Afghanistan and “showed a mixed message about Ukraine,” Turner said, adding that the Russian leader probably also mentioned it. The Obama administration has responded to previous attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Moscow, Russia, to address participants at a United Russia party congress marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of the party. (Via Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo AP)

Putin could overplay his hand by attacking Ukraine, experts say: ‘massive mistake’

As many as 140 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were killed early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message.

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russia in response to the attack. Agree with Turner’s move.

“Threatening the United States, threatening NATO, threatening our Western allies will only be good if it can build and strengthen its military,” Turner told Gadget Clock. “Sanctions may affect this.”

Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile on February 19, 2022 as part of a nuclear exercise.

Sanctions on technology will prevent Russia from acquiring more military supplies and prevent their cyber attacks, Ohio Republicans say.

Turner told Gadget Clock that Putin “needs Western technology to do this and we need to make sure he doesn’t get it.”

