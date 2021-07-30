U.S. Will Pay for Unvaccinated Federal Workers’ Coronavirus Tests

The U.S. government will cover the costs of regular coronavirus testing for unvaccinated federal workers, a component of the Biden administration’s new immunization requirements.

President Biden on Thursday announced new rules that amount to a two-tier system for the country’s four million federal employees. Those who do not get the coronavirus vaccine will have to socially distance themselves, wear face covers and face limits on official travel. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to such requirements.

Unvaccinated workers will also need to be tested regularly for the virus. Each federal agency will come up with a plan to test its unvaccinated workforce, according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to speak officially. Costs and testing procedures will depend on the number of unvaccinated people in each agency.

The federal decision to cover coronavirus testing for unvaccinated workers could set a benchmark for state governments and businesses struggling with the same problem.